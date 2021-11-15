Congestion isn’t a concern limited only to your morning commute – it’s also a common skincare complaint. Defined by dull skin with whiteheads or blackheads, it’s easy to miss or attribute to breaking out.

And, while your lengthy skincare routine might be the one moment of the day you finally take a breath out (see: living and working through two years of pandemic uncertainty), it could also be contributing to how clogged your pores are and congested your skin is.

Now, before you chuck out your entire bathroom shelf, let’s get up to speed on what congested skin is and how to treat it properly at home. Chances are it’s far simpler than you think.