Ever since our very first brush with puberty, contraception has become a major part of our sexual health narrative. From the coil to the implant, injection to the pill, contraceptive methods have long governed our hormonal make-up, their impact felt in all corners of our holistic health. And one of the most frustrating knock-on effects? The problems that long-term contraception can cause for the skin.

I should know. Throughout my contraceptive journey, my skin was extremely unbalanced and I dealt with severe highs and lows. The ensuing hormonal shifts made breakouts a regular occurrence which often resulted in an onslaught of hyperpigmentation. Over the years, I have navigated my way through various contraceptive methods including the implant, injection and contraceptive pill – each creating a minefield of their own for my skin.

The road has been so rocky, I’ve since come to the decision to come off the contraceptive pill completely (a decision, it would seem, that many fellow women are also making) in order to stabilise my hormones and thus my skin. Not that the things settled down in an instant.

But why exactly are our faces at the mercy of our choice of contraception? Why do we experience such intense skin shifts? I wanted to find out. Speaking to a handful of experts, below I explore how the pill can affect your skin and the things you can do to deal with these dermatological changes.