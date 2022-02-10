Over the past year, I’ve heard rumblings of the “covid skin rash” – characterised by irritated, newly sensitive and overly reactive skin; it’s a phenomenon I’ve discussed in group chats, on social media and next to the proverbial WFH water cooler. But, as persuasive as multiple accounts of the same symptom can be, it’s not real until the research says it is.

Now, two years after the pandemic began, the research is beginning to shed some light on why so many of us are experiencing such a change in skin condition during or after a coronavirus infection. So, I asked GP and Faace dermatologist Dr Sonia (Sonakshi Khorana) to set the record straight on what “Covid skin” is, why it happens and what to do when you have experienced a flare-up.