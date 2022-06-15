Summer is undoubtedly a time of great joy. There’s more sunlight, more opportunity to be outside and a general levity to weekends and evenings. However, if you’re anything like me, the higher temperatures come hand in hand with feeling that smidge more irritable. Between the stickiness of rushing around in hot weather to those tendrils of damp hair stuck to the back of my neck and forehead, I feel close to wanting to lock myself inside a fridge and stay there until September.

However, that’s not feasible and my fridge doesn’t want me to live inside it. The next best thing? Reusable chilled and cooling skincare tools that immediately take the edge off the heat. Not only that but they have myriad benefits, too. Cryotherapy masks, facial rollers and ice globes all help to improve circulation in the skin, move lymph fluid and water retention to where it can be drained (also known as de-puffing) and release tension located in the temples, jaw, forehead and cheeks.