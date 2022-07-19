All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Hydrating and soothing, here’s our expert edit of the best cucumber-based skincare available – just in time for the peak of summer.
I don’t know about you, but as the weather starts to heat up, I’m thinking of ways to cool down. Handheld fans and icepacks are great but they just don’t cut it when it comes to extreme heatwaves. Instead, I want to lather myself head to toe in cooling skincare products.
You may be surprised to learn that cucumbers are made up of roughly 96% water, making them the perfect heatwave companion. As well as tasting delicious, cucumbers have many benefits when it comes to soothing and hydrating the skin. Over the years we’ve seen cucumber slices used for reducing puffiness and signs of fatigue around the eye area.
However, before you start rummaging through your fridge, take a look at our list of nine cucumber-infused skincare products that’ll leave you feeling as cool as a seeded vegetable that’s scientifically classed as a fruit. Yes, a cucumber. We press on.
Holika Holika Cucumber Pure Essence Mask Sheet
This Holika Holika mask really packs a punch with its highly absorbent cucumber blend. If your skin is in need of a pick-me-up, get ready to make this hydrating and replenishing cucumber mask part of your routine.
Shop Holika Holika Cucumber Pure Essence Mask Sheet at LookFantastic, £2.20
Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser
A game-changing gel moisturiser for deep hydration with an oil-free formula. Moringa and papaya play a key role in the moisturising formulation that also acts as a gentle exfoliant. Plus, you’ll find cucumber extract helping to soothe the skin and relieve any dryness.
Shop Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £36
Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum
Glow Recipe is positively always the talk of the town over on TikTok thanks to its lit-from-within, glowy products.
The ceramide recovery serum is infused with a blend of nourishing ingredients that not only work wonders on the outside but on the inside too, with ceramide-5 helping to protect the skin’s natural barrier.
You’ll find other skin-loving goodies in the formula, including cucumber extract, which is suitable for all skin types.
Shop Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum at Cult Beauty, £38
The Body Shop Cooling Cucumber Eye Sheet Mask
This cooling cucumber eye sheet mask proves that you can get cooled and hydrated eyes in just a matter of minutes. Simply smooth the mask around the eye area and let it work its magic.
Shop The Body Shop Cooling Cucumber Eye Sheet Mask at The Body Shop, £5
Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water
This Bioderma micellar water is a cult classic within the beauty realm thanks to its soothing properties. Allow it to deeply cleanse the face from impurities and stubborn make-up.
Shop Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water at Boots, £12.07
Burt's Bees Natural Cucumber Mint Moisturising Lip Balm Shop
Burt’s Bees know a thing or two when it comes to creating lip balms packed with moisturiser and this one is no different. The cucumber and mint balm is perfect for on-the-go use. The hydrating formula glides across the lips for hours of moisture and you don’t need to worry about sticky residue.
Shop Burt’s Bees Natural Cucumber Mint Moisturising Lip Balm at LookFantastic, £3.99
Mario Badescu Cucumber Cleansing Lotion
There truly is nothing like a cooling skincare product to help you to feel refreshed first thing in the morning. The formula deeply cleanses the skin to unveil a healthy-looking glow.
Shop Mario Badescu Cucumber Cleansing Lotion at Beauty Bay, £14.50
Boots Cucumber Eye Gel
Tired-looking eyes? This vegan-formulated eye gel is the refreshing product you need to gently tackle the appearance of puffiness and dull-looking skin. Your eyes will thank you later.
Pixi Clarity Mist
This cucumber-infused hydrating mist is perfect for a refreshing spritz throughout the day. The lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types who are ready for a burst of hydration. You’ll find cucumber water and probiotics among other hydrating properties.
