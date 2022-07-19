best cucumber skincare

9 best cucumber-infused skincare products to help you cool down this summer

Hydrating and soothing, here’s our expert edit of the best cucumber-based skincare available – just in time for the peak of summer.

I don’t know about you, but as the weather starts to heat up, I’m thinking of ways to cool down. Handheld fans and icepacks are great but they just don’t cut it when it comes to extreme heatwaves. Instead, I want to lather myself head to toe in cooling skincare products.

You may be surprised to learn that cucumbers are made up of roughly 96% water, making them the perfect heatwave companion. As well as tasting delicious, cucumbers have many benefits when it comes to soothing and hydrating the skin. Over the years we’ve seen cucumber slices used for reducing puffiness and signs of fatigue around the eye area.

However, before you start rummaging through your fridge, take a look at our list of nine cucumber-infused skincare products that’ll leave you feeling as cool as a seeded vegetable that’s scientifically classed as a fruit. Yes, a cucumber. We press on.

