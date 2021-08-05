The past few years have brought a seismic shift in the way we approach our skin. No longer is our sole concern what our skin looks like, these days we’re much more preoccupied with how our skin performs. In other words, skin health has become our top priority. Naturally, this new school of thought has brought with it a raft of new product and skincare ingredient trends. We’ve cast aside products that do little more than boost the aesthetics of the most superficial skin layers in favour of formulations and technology that go a little deeper. We’re using ceramides to boost our skin barrier, antioxidants to ward off free radical damage, and more recently, we’ve finally wised up to the wonders of the skin microbiome, opening up the floodgates to a steady (if not gushing) stream of probiotic skincare products.

But I’m calling it: Cultured Biomecare, the new skincare brand created by the founder of REN Skincare, Rob Calcraft, has to be the most souped-up version of probiotic skincare going. First, let’s answer the obvious: what does probiotic skincare even do? To answer that, you first need to understand that – much like the gut – the surface of your skin is home to millions (if not trillions) of bacteria which (alongside fungi and viruses) make up the skin microbiome. The species present totally depend on the environment in question, for instance, whether it’s covered in hair or if it’s particularly dry or oily. When the bacterial balance goes off-kilter (i.e. there’s too many ‘bad’ bacteria or not enough ‘good’ bacteria) it weakens the general health of skin and can lead to skin issues like inflammation, eczema and potentially even acne. Probiotic skincare, then, plies skin with microbes that help improve its immune response. But Cultured Biomecare is about so much more than just probiotics.

A line-up of just three hardworking products (a serum, a cleanser and a mask), each formula contains a balanced blend of prebiotics, postbiotics, ferments, counter-preservatives and micro-algae extracts that work in tandem to care for the skin microbiome as a whole. The goal? To balance out the temperamental skin biome and thus strengthening your skin barrier and boosting its resilience to the daily onslaught on aggressors. Think of it like your daily Yakult (or for the more sophisticated among us, your daily probiotic supplement). It simply keeps the health of the skin in order, not only resulting in that elusive skin glow but also ensuring you’re less likely to see any unwanted concerns or issues crop up.

With dry skin constantly on the verge of an eczema flare up, I put the formulas to the test, and I have to say, I’ve been thoroughly impressed.

Cultured Biomecare review

