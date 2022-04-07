Deciem, the company that owns The Ordinary and NIOD, is closing the majority of its skincare brands
Earlier this week, Deciem announced it was closing four of its skincare brands. After nine years in operation, Deciem (the umbrella company that owns The Ordinary, NIOD, Abnomaly, Hylamide, HIF and Chemistry Brand) says a redirection of focus and energy is key.
“As our little company has grown, we’ve discovered that focus is absolutely necessary in order to give brands the love they deserve,” read the announcement made on the Deciem Facebook page on 1 April.
This refocusing includes shuttering a number of smaller brands while keeping the doors of The Ordinary and NIOD open:
“Nine is the last point of the numbering system, the sunset before a new horizon. As we turn nine, and move towards completing Deciem’s first decade, we are refocusing our attention on science-first functional skincare. @niod will always be our platform for pushing the limits of science in skincare. 🧫🥼🧪And @theordinary will continue to raise communication and pricing integrity in the beauty industry.”
“This means we will be slowly saying goodbye to HIF, Hylamide, Abnomaly, and The Chemistry Brand (you will be able to purchase from these brands until all products are gone). 🌅”
“This new approach will power us to do more of what you love, while allowing us the space to innovate with new brands in the future.”
Deciem hinted that closing these brands would give them the space to develop into new categories – the emojis used alluding to products for children and eye care, amongsothers.
