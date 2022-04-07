Earlier this week, Deciem announced it was closing four of its skincare brands. After nine years in operation, Deciem (the umbrella company that owns The Ordinary, NIOD, Abnomaly, Hylamide, HIF and Chemistry Brand) says a redirection of focus and energy is key.

“As our little company has grown, we’ve discovered that focus is absolutely necessary in order to give brands the love they deserve,” read the announcement made on the Deciem Facebook page on 1 April.