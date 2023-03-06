Acne affects more than 80% of people in their life, with 20% going on to suffer from scarring, so it’s something that many of us have – or will – experience. While it’s important to note that some acne cannot be treated with skincare alone (if it’s cystic or painful, or if the products you’re using aren’t working, it’s worth booking in for a consultation with your GP or dermatologist) it’s important to ensure you have a routine in place that won’t exacerbate the issue.

Dr Mahto says she’s tried most products when it comes to managing her own acne. “It rarely changes from the following format, but I do swap out some products for similar ones occasionally – I like to be able to recommend the best things for my patients, so that includes trialling the newest releases for myself,” she says.

Keep scrolling to discover the current routine she’s got in place.