Anybody who knows me is more than aware that I am something of a skincare obsessive. And while I do get excited about new products, ingredients and technology, I also know what I like when it comes to my own personal routine. Speak to any dermatologist or skin expert and they’ll tell you that consistency is key; it’s no good swapping and changing what you’re using every couple of days or weeks because that’ll just cause more issues. So while I do try new things, I always try to stick to the same type of products – that means my morning routine will always include vitamin C and sunscreen, and my evening routine is made up of cleanser, some sort of vitamin A and a hydrating moisturiser.

And, actually, that hydrating moisturiser – however boring it might sound – is one of the key parts of any regime. Not only will it help nourish skin, but it’ll also protect the all-important skin barrier, which is vital as we head into the colder months, and one of my new favourite discoveries comes in the form of Dr.Jart+’s Ceramidin range. The brand, which originated in South Korea, launched in the UK earlier this year (you’ve probably seen its Colour Correcting Treatment all over TikTok) and every single launch has blown me away, but Ceramidin is next-level incredible.

As the name suggests, it’s developed with a blend of ceramides – which are essential for locking in moisture and strengthening the skin’s barrier – alongside hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts. It’s perfect for this time of year when the temperature drops and we go from being in cold, harsh winds outside and into our centrally-heated homes, which can cause skin to feel dry and tight. The whole range is made up of six products, but the three that stand out (and which immediately made their way into my everyday skincare routine) are the moisturiser, serum and mist. Here’s why I love them so much…

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Best winter skincare: Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream When I tell you the texture of this cream is perfect, I mean it. It’s rich but it’s not oily or greasy, and it absorbs into the skin so beautifully. If I stopped being lazy then I know this would be the perfect formula to use with a gua sha. Not only does it work to intensely nourish skin but it also feels so comforting – you know when your skin can feel irritated and tight? This solves that instantly without feeling at all heavy. If you only try one thing from the range, make it this. Shop Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream at Cult Beauty, £30 buy now

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Serum Best winter skincare: Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Serum My preferred way of using this is to either layer it under the Ceramidin Cream for a double dose of moisture, or on the days that my skin feels particularly dehydrated, I layer it between my vitamin C serum and sunscreen in the morning for added moisture. It’s a trick I wholeheartedly recommend – and that’s coming from somebody who doesn’t like to apply too much skincare in the morning through fear of it pilling. Shop Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Serum at Cult Beauty, £34 buy now

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist Best winter skincare: Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist Some may say a mist is unnecessary, and while I agree to a certain extent (there are definitely other products more vital), I love how they make my skin feel after I’ve cleansed it. This is definitely the creamiest spray I’ve used (the clue’s in the name, I guess) but it’s so lovely to use. I mist it all over my face and then gently tap it into my skin for an extra layer of weightless moisture but it can also be used on top of make-up to refresh it throughout the day. I’m a big, big fan. Shop Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist at Cult Beauty, £20 buy now

