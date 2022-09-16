I am a staunch believer that we should love (or at least learn to accept) our own skin. It’s freeing and will save you a fortune, but I’m also a realist and every now and again I can’t help but be intrigued by a new beauty launch, especially if it’s from a brand I rate. So, I was keen to try buzzy Korean skincare brand Dr. Jart+’s new trio of products: a mask, serum and a peel, that promise a three-pronged approach to smoother, clearer skin with no irritation. The big question is, do they work?

The serum

They say: “This gentle serum with 7% PHA is proven to help resurface and smooth skin, clarify and visibly tighten pores without irritating, drying out or peeling skin. Instantly, it tightens the look of pores and smooths out skin texture, while after one week, you’ll notice a reduction in excess oil, dead skin cells and it also helps to decrease the appearance of blackheads.” Verdict: Not to sound like a hypocrite, but truth be told, my blackheads (on my nose, inside cheeks and above my chin) are the one part of my skin I truly struggle to embrace. It’s not the end of the world, but I do occasionally try various ‘fixes’ and sadly have found many lacking, ineffective or even damaging (yes, I had one of those torturous metal scraper things). The good news: this serum is light, fresh as water and so easy to use. Two or three pumps after cleansing morning and night and you are done. Even better news: it works. Even used solo, I saw an improvement in my skin; it looked cleaner and the pesky blackheads were reduced in size and paler. Shop Dr. Jart Pore Remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum at Cult Beauty, £35

You may also like 11 best overnight face masks to hydrate and repair your skin while you sleep

The mask

They say: “This mess-less green mud-coated sheet mask is proven to remove build-up, decrease the look of blackheads, reduce excess oil and smooth skin in a single use. A true Korean innovation, the formula contains green mud as well as sea salt to gently exfoliate. The mask itself is specifically engineered to adhere to problem areas (like the side of the nose) and peel off to leave no mess, just cleaner, smoother, healthier-looking skin. After one use, it reduces oil, removes dead skin cells and visibly refines pores.” Verdict: Masks are my go-to when I have an event or want my skin to look and feel extra fresh, and this one is a winner. It adheres to the skin really well so you can type, make tea or frighten the neighbours while letting it do its thing. After 15-20 minutes (when it starts to feel a bit dry), just peel it off, wash the residue away with warm water and then marvel at your lovely-looking skin. Mine looked clear and felt soft, which is all I care about. Shop Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask at Space NK, £7

You may also like Why ‘patting’ is the Japanese skincare technique you need to know

The peel

They say: “A radiance-revealing liquid peel with 5% AHA, BHA plus hyaluronic acid that gently dissolves pore-clogging dead cells and refines pores, revealing bright, beautifully bare skin. It gives skin the benefits of an acid peel – a bright, radiant, youthful-looking glow and refined pores – without the appearance of redness or irritation.” Verdict: This really worked on my skin, which is not sensitive but definitely pale and prone to redness. Good news: there was no redness or irritation, and while it took me a while to get into the habit of remembering to use it before bed, once I did I saw a visible difference in the morning. The word ‘peel’ might sound abrasive or off-putting, but this is a straightforward product: you literally sweep a little over the face with a cotton pad last thing at night and voila. And because you only use a small amount with each application, this one will last. This is how I like my skincare – it should do the hard work for you. While I liked using each product separately, it was really only in week three, when I got my new routine down and started using all three products together – serum twice daily, peel at night and mask twice a week – that I really saw a big difference in my skin. Usually, I like to give any product a few months to give it a chance to work and see results, but after less than a month, I saw progress. The pores on my nose, cheeks, and chin are still visible, but they are not as large or dark, and overall my skin looked more even and brighter. So not just a good result after such a short time, but a hat trick. Shop Dr.Jart+ Pore Remedy Multi-Acid Radiance Peel at Lookfantastic, £30

The Dr.Jart+ Pore Remedy Trio includes the PHA Exfoliating Serum, £35; Purifying Mud Mask, £7, and 5% Multi-Acid Radiance Peel, £30.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy