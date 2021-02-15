Once the beauty industry’s best kept secret and now a viral TikTok sensation, Dr.Jart+ is everywhere right now. Stylist’s beauty director fills us in on what all the fuss is about.
If you’re a complete skincare aficionado, this probably isn’t the first time you’ve heard of Dr.Jart+. In fact, this innovative Korean beauty brand has been around since 2005. But for far too long, it was really tricky to get hold of here in the UK. Sometimes it popped up on niche beauty websites or if you’re lucky, you might have found one or two products in a department store beauty hall. And its elusiveness meant that for ages, Dr.Jart+ remained something of a beauty insider secret.
Then TikTok happened. And peppered amongst the heatless hair curling hacks and somewhat questionable skincare trends (15 minute cleansing, anyone?), in-the-know beauty obsessives – including Stylist’s beauty editor, Lucy Partington – started pasting their faces in the brand’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment. Turns out that, although it may look like an unassuming sage green-tinted paste in the pot, this now iconic product can actually dial back even the most extreme cases of redness.
Interest piqued, I started to do a little more digging and as it turns out, the brand is finally launching properly here in the UK – from today, we can finally buy it via its own UK website and the products will also be stocked in Boots, no less. Perhaps that explains why you’ve started to see this once underground beauty secret everywhere right now…
What is Dr.Jart+ skincare?
Hype or no hype, you want to know if a skincare brand is actually any good, right? Let me break down the need-to-knows.
Like most skincare brands, Dr.Jart+ has a clear speciality: skin health, which means all of its products are about replenishing the key components of the skin, and strengthening up the all-important skin barrier.
As you’d expect from a company borne out of one of the most forward-thinking skincare hubs in the world, it utilises the best of Korean skin innovation, alongside potent, research-backed skincare ingredients to create formulas that fulfill skin’s basic needs.
The thing I love about the brand is that rather than following trends, it starts them. In fact, it was one of the first brands to launch a BB cream, and it was also a key pioneer in the Cica cream wave. And for that, my ridiculously dry skin and I are truly thankful
I also love its honesty. There’s no over-inflated claims or empty promises. And this functional simplicity is reflected in the packaging too: they’re the kind of tubes and pots you’d expect to see on a dermatologist’s shelf.
Having only ever tried the brand’s weird and wonderful face masks (no really, you need to see these rubberized masks) up until now, I was excited to put a few products to the test. If you’re keen to introduce a little Dr.Jart+ into your routine, then here’s where to start…
The best Dr.Jart+ skincare products
The cult colour-corrector
I don’t know about you, but it feels like every other post on my TikTok ‘for you page’ is someone slathering themselves in this cream. It looks fairly thick in the pot, but when you rub it into the skin, it soon melts down and cleverly, the light green pigments work to cancel out areas of redness, making it a brilliant moisturiser, primer or even a stand-in for foundation.
Shop Dr.Jart+™ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment at Boots, £37
The barrier-repair cream
My all-time personal favourite from the range, this cream has brought my eczema-laden skin back from the brink multiple times this winter. It uses Tiger Grass, or centella asiatica, the key ingredient of cica cream to soothe irritated skin, as well as glycerin to restock moisture reserves and strengthen up the all-important skin barrier. I use it at the first signs of a flare up, and it usually calms my skin down in a matter of hours.
Shop Dr.Jart+™ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Re.pair Cream at Boots, £36
The insta-famous mask
It isn’t just TikTok that has jumped on the Dr.Jart+ hype; these weird-looking face masks have been doing the rounds on Instagram for years. It may look unsettling, but this face mask is actually really satisfying. You first apply a hyaluronic acid-rich serum all over the skin, and then paste on the blue liquid ‘rubber’ which is really just a blend of clay and algae skincare extracts that sets in place and helps the serum cling to the skin’s surface, aiding better absorption.
Shop Dr.Jart+™ Cryo Rubber™ with Moisturising Hyaluronic Acid at Boots, £10
The complexion-comforting serum
I love ceramides. They’re basically like the mortar that holds the bricks (or cells) of your skin together, so maintaining your ceramide levels is vital for ensuring your skin barrier stays strong. I’ve found that layering this ceramide-rich serum under the Cicapair cream above works wonders when my skin enters flaky mode, which makes total sense given that dry skin is really just a tell-tale sign that my barrier has been compromised.
Shop Dr.Jart+™ Ceramidin™ Serum at Boots, £34
The soothing face mist
I jumped on the face mist bandwagon in a major way, back when they reached peak popularity a few years ago. But in all honesty, I haven’t used one in ages. Yes, they are great for cooling down in the summer heat, but beyond that, very few actually offer any concrete benefits. That’s why I was so impressed with this mist. Thicker than most (it has the texture of a watery serum), it plies skin with five types of ceramides so it feels like it’s actually helping to soothe and strengthen the skin.
Shop Dr.Jart+™ Ceramidin™ Cream Mist at Boots, £20
The skin-drenching moisturiser
If your skin is more dehydrated than it is dry (and we know a simple way to work that out) you might prefer this gel moisturiser. It contains probiotics and hyaluronic acid to provide a sturdy hit of hydration, in a super lightweight, almost-whipped texture that offers plenty of glow.
Shop Dr.Jart+™ Vital Hydra Solution™ Biome Water Cream at Boots, £28