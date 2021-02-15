If you’re a complete skincare aficionado, this probably isn’t the first time you’ve heard of Dr.Jart+. In fact, this innovative Korean beauty brand has been around since 2005. But for far too long, it was really tricky to get hold of here in the UK. Sometimes it popped up on niche beauty websites or if you’re lucky, you might have found one or two products in a department store beauty hall. And its elusiveness meant that for ages, Dr.Jart+ remained something of a beauty insider secret. Then TikTok happened. And peppered amongst the heatless hair curling hacks and somewhat questionable skincare trends (15 minute cleansing, anyone?), in-the-know beauty obsessives – including Stylist’s beauty editor, Lucy Partington – started pasting their faces in the brand’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment. Turns out that, although it may look like an unassuming sage green-tinted paste in the pot, this now iconic product can actually dial back even the most extreme cases of redness.

Interest piqued, I started to do a little more digging and as it turns out, the brand is finally launching properly here in the UK – from today, we can finally buy it via its own UK website and the products will also be stocked in Boots, no less. Perhaps that explains why you’ve started to see this once underground beauty secret everywhere right now…

You may also like 11 TikTok-recommended beauty products actually worth buying

What is Dr.Jart+ skincare?

Hype or no hype, you want to know if a skincare brand is actually any good, right? Let me break down the need-to-knows. Like most skincare brands, Dr.Jart+ has a clear speciality: skin health, which means all of its products are about replenishing the key components of the skin, and strengthening up the all-important skin barrier. As you’d expect from a company borne out of one of the most forward-thinking skincare hubs in the world, it utilises the best of Korean skin innovation, alongside potent, research-backed skincare ingredients to create formulas that fulfill skin’s basic needs.

You may also like Cica cream is the K-beauty saviour your skin needs this autumn

The thing I love about the brand is that rather than following trends, it starts them. In fact, it was one of the first brands to launch a BB cream, and it was also a key pioneer in the Cica cream wave. And for that, my ridiculously dry skin and I are truly thankful I also love its honesty. There’s no over-inflated claims or empty promises. And this functional simplicity is reflected in the packaging too: they’re the kind of tubes and pots you’d expect to see on a dermatologist’s shelf. Having only ever tried the brand’s weird and wonderful face masks (no really, you need to see these rubberized masks) up until now, I was excited to put a few products to the test. If you’re keen to introduce a little Dr.Jart+ into your routine, then here’s where to start…

The best Dr.Jart+ skincare products

The cult colour-corrector Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment I don’t know about you, but it feels like every other post on my TikTok ‘for you page’ is someone slathering themselves in this cream. It looks fairly thick in the pot, but when you rub it into the skin, it soon melts down and cleverly, the light green pigments work to cancel out areas of redness, making it a brilliant moisturiser, primer or even a stand-in for foundation. Shop Dr.Jart+™ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment at Boots, £37

BUY NOW

You may also like Best products to buy from The Inkey List: 13 products worth trying