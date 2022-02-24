Ever on the hunt for effective, sensitive-skin appropriate, skincare, I audibly squealed when Drunk Elephant’s newest product landed in my inbox. A 0.5% retinol combined with marula oil, thoughts of my dry, flaking skin from previous retinol use vanished. Instead, I would have the firm, smooth appearance of people with retinol-tolerant skin. How wonderful. After a week of use, my skin is smoother with less texture (and perhaps even just a touch brighter), just a couple of its many benefits. Allow me to walk you through the rest.

What are the benefits of using Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil? Retinol can cause increased irritation and sensitivity in the skin, leading to flaking, dry, reactive patches. Combined with soothing marula oil and ceramides (they help to maintain the integrity and health of the skin barrier), Drunk Elephant’s relatively powerful retinol can also be combined with your daily moisturiser to further support and protect as the active ingredient (vitamin A) works. It also evens out uneven skin tone, refines blemished and textured skin, gently clarifies and reduces discolouration. If you’ve tried retinol in the past (even relatively low-strengths) and found that the side effects put you off further use, start with this on a twice-weekly regimen (working up as your skin becomes used to it), using a skin barrier repair cream in between and regularly wearing SPF. It’ll help mitigate any side effects and keep your skin uncompromised.

How to use Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil This oil should be used after your cleansing routine (AM or PM) but before you apply more occlusive formulas. So, essences, toners and serums will go on first, then the A-Gloei Maretinol Oil, then a skin barrier cream or emollient. Remember, it always goes thinnest to thickest when applying skincare – a common sense tip that’s handy to keep in mind. Pop it onto your palm or directly onto your face (although this can be much harder to apply the correct amount) and smooth it into the skin, pressing it into the face, neck and décolleté. It can also be combined with serums and moisturisers, just remember certain products will increase its efficacy – e.g. vitamin C.

Main image: Stylist