What is the definition of dry skin? And how can you tell if you have it?

“Dry skin is a lack of oils or lipids in the skin, essentially the skin does not have enough moisture content,” says Issacs. “Skin can be flaky, feel rough and appear dry.”

What are the main causes of dry skin?

“Dry skin is caused by an impaired skin barrier where we have a distinct lack of lipids which we need to retain moisture,” he explains. “Without these lipids, too much water can escape and the skin barrier is compromised resulting in dry skin. The process is called transepidermal water loss (TEWL).”

How to treat dry skin

“Invest in skincare products containing a combination of humectants, emollients and occlusives,” says Isaacs. “Your skin needs all of these components for true moisture – commit to moisturising regularly in the morning and evening.” Isaacs also suggests making little lifestyle adjustments, such as bathing and showering in lukewarm water, rather than hot.