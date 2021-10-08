Skincare

Dry lips? These are the best, most soothing products to use in winter

Posted by
Chloe Burcham
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

best lip balm for cracked lips

Are your lips feeling more dry and cracked than usual? You’re not the only one. Here’s how you can combat dry lips during the change of season. 

With autumn drawing in, your lips can be the first to suffer. Cold weather combined with dry indoor heating can deplete moisture from the skin, stripping away the natural protective barrier and leaving skin exposed and susceptible to irritation. It’s not just the scalp and skin that suffers from the cooler climes, lips can also take a battering in the colder months, so it’s important to keep them hydrated to avoid them becoming chapped.

But sometimes lathering on your favourite lip balm doesn’t quite cut it. So what do you do when your lips are so dry, nothing seems to work?

You may also like

These are the best shampoos for a dry, itchy scalp

When choosing the best lip balm for dry lips – you don’t always need the most-expensive, ingredient-packed formula. You just need one that works. Some popular ingredients like menthol, eucalyptus, peppermint oil and camphor are common in lip balms, as they can provide a cooling tingling sensation on the lips or a minty fragrance, but they can actually damage the skin barrier, leaving your lips drier and more irritated than before.

So what should you be looking out for? Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formulas are best. Keep an eye out for ingredients like castor oil, hemp seed oil, shea and cocoa butter. Lanolin is also a popular ingredient that can help seal in moisture and protect the lips. As a general ingredients rule – when it comes to lip balm formulas: less is often more. 

The best lip balms for dry, chapped lips

  • La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Lips

    best lip balm dry lips

    This soothing cream-balm helps to reduce any irritation and itchiness caused by seriously dry lips, without further aggravating the skin. Enriched with anti-bacterial agents to protect the skin, it’s a great one to keep in your arsenal for if and when your lips need an extra soothing, moisturising treatment.

    Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Lips at lookfantastic, £7

    Buy now

You may also like

Borage seed oil: why this ingredient could be your new dry skin saviour

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty