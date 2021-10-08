With autumn drawing in, your lips can be the first to suffer. Cold weather combined with dry indoor heating can deplete moisture from the skin, stripping away the natural protective barrier and leaving skin exposed and susceptible to irritation. It’s not just the scalp and skin that suffers from the cooler climes, lips can also take a battering in the colder months, so it’s important to keep them hydrated to avoid them becoming chapped.

But sometimes lathering on your favourite lip balm doesn’t quite cut it. So what do you do when your lips are so dry, nothing seems to work?