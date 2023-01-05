It’s miserable enough being under the weather, let alone having to contend with the dry, flaking, miserable skin that always comes with it. Between the trail of tissues, general malaise and pure self-pity at how often you sniffle, sneeze or make some other bodily noise, your skin is taking a big hit, too. Couple that with colder temperatures and we have a potent recipe for unhappy skin.

“The combination of dry air, central heating, decreased sunlight exposure and colder temperatures are all contributing factors in the skin being drier during winter,” explains Dr Ross Perry, medical director at Cosmedics.

However, it’s not just external factors that suck the moisture from the skin when poorly. Dr Perry breaks it down.