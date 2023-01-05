This is the reason your skin is so dry when you have a cold – here’s how to remedy it
Sickness plus cold weather is a powerful recipe for extra dry skin. Here’s what do to do if it’s happening to you.
It’s miserable enough being under the weather, let alone having to contend with the dry, flaking, miserable skin that always comes with it. Between the trail of tissues, general malaise and pure self-pity at how often you sniffle, sneeze or make some other bodily noise, your skin is taking a big hit, too. Couple that with colder temperatures and we have a potent recipe for unhappy skin.
“The combination of dry air, central heating, decreased sunlight exposure and colder temperatures are all contributing factors in the skin being drier during winter,” explains Dr Ross Perry, medical director at Cosmedics.
However, it’s not just external factors that suck the moisture from the skin when poorly. Dr Perry breaks it down.
Why is your skin drier when you have a cold?
“Getting coughs and colds can often make dry skin conditions worse. This is generally down to the medications we take to fight infection, as well as prolonged periods of being in bed or stuck at home which can deprive our skin of vitamin D,” says Dr Perry.
“Also, time spent indoors with central heating and lack of moisture will strip the skin, making it feel drier. We also tend to suffer from dehydration when we’re unwell which plays havoc with the skin.”
How can I tell if my skin is dry or dehydrated?
“Dry skin results from the underproduction of sebum or oil and is usually persistent with symptoms such as itching or tightness. Many people tend to find this is worse in winter due to environmental factors such as colder weather and central heating.
“Dehydrated skin, conversely, is due to a lack of water. Healthy skin contains around 30% of water, which is what we need for the skin to maintain its structure and strength. When skin loses too much water it becomes dehydrated and rough in appearance and touch, as well as a loss of elasticity, which can result in premature ageing.”
How to help your skin retain moisture when you’re under the weather
- Apply moisturiser liberally and use it frequently throughout the day.
- A home humidifier may help alleviate especially dry skin.
- Wear soft layers to avoid irritating the skin and keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Choose soothing baths over hot showers as long showers in hot water remove moisture from your skin. It’s better to shower in warm water just long enough to soap up and rinse off.
- Soak in Epsom salts, or dead sea salts in a warm bath for around 15 minutes to slough off dry skin scales, soothe itching, and unwind. Apply moisturising cream or lotion right after to lock the water in.
- Try to exercise when the weather is OK in order to get some vitamin D.
Main image: Getty