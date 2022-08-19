I get it, I really do: skincare is overwhelming. There are hundreds – probably thousands, in fact – of articles, TikTok videos and Instagram posts telling you what products are best, what you should be using and what products really are the holy grail – the ones that will make you glow brighter than ever before. But it’s a lot, even for somebody like me, a beauty editor who’s been learning and writing about it for years.

Of course, it goes without saying that I appreciate the intricate complexities of skincare and the fact that it really isn’t a case of one size fits all, but I’m passionate about simplifying things and making it accessible. And that’s the approach I take with my own routine: I want easy-to-use products that play well under make-up and will help me on my journey towards ensuring my skin is as healthy as possible.