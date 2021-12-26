From mulled wine to steaming hot toddies, and multiple thimblefuls of Baileys, the way alcohol affects our skin is undeniable. Whether you wake up with tired, dull, or dehydrated skin (or all three), it’s clear something’s happening in the epidermis – even if you do remember to remove your mascara before you hit the hay.

Now, I’m not saying you should nix your festive cheer for the sake of your skin, but there are ways to mitigate how much it suffers the next day. From incorporating vitamin C to doubling down on night cream, here’s what the experts suggest.