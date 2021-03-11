Pretty Damn Good: the multi-purpose cream this make-up artist uses on her face, brows and hair

Over the years, she has gone on to win countless awards and has a reputation for being able to deliver fresh, creative and daringly out of the box make-up looks that look beautiful – just take a look at her Instagram page. She also appeared as a guest judge on BBC’s make-up artistry show Glow Up, where the contestants worked backstage at a fashion show in a bid to impress Nguyen-Grealis.

Nguyen-Grealis, who is based in London, is also an author, having written Art and Make-Up in 2015 and, more recently, ProMakeup Design Book in 2019. And she isn’t stopping there: Nguyen-Grealis is currently working on two exciting projects (watch this spacE) – all while expecting her second child. It’s fair to say she’s very busy.

So as an expert in beauty, what does a powerhouse like Nguyen-Grealis rely on day-to-day to make her routine as easy as can be? Here, she tells us about the one product she can’t go without.