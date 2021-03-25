Pretty Damn Good: the nourishing cleansing balm this celebrity facialist uses everyday

During her signature treatment, The Facial By MB, Bolder uses massage techniques to target pressure points that give your facial muscles a workout and simultaneously sculpt your facial contours. Not only does the deep tissue massage feel incredible and ease away any tension, it also leaves skin plumper and stimulates blood circulation. But perhaps one of the most incredible parts is Bolder’s buccal technique, in which she treats pressure points inside the mouth to encourage lymphatic drainage.

As one of the most in-demand names for facials, Bolder has tried countless products to make the most of her treatments. But what’s the one product she reaches for when it comes to her own routine? Here, she tells us.