Pretty Damn Good: the cult serum this beauty influencer relies on for a radiant complexion
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
As the skincare world continues to pump out clever and innovative formulas, it can be confusing sorting the good from the useless. But when one formula is often touted for its cult status, it can be hard to ignore.
This is what happened to Sebina Hussain, digital content creator creator and consultant, when she stumbled across a product that has become a vanity table staple – and her opinion is one we trust, too.
What started as a blogging side hobby while she read a law degree at university has now turned into a full-time job. Over the years, Hussain has built a large and loyal social media following, thanks to her honest beauty reviews and fun fashion content.
She also lets her followers share glimpses into her personal life with her husband and two sons, talking candidly about motherhood, mental health and life as a British Muslim woman.
As for that cult product she loves? Read on to discover how Hussain came to rely on its glow-inducing benefits.
“I think the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, £60, is my most reached for product.
“When my son was born back in January 2018, I spent two weeks in hospital as he had jaundice. I came home with super parched and dry skin and I knew I needed a pick me up. I used Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery PowerFoil Mask (£64 for four masks) for the very first time that night.
“The next morning, although my entire body still felt like it had been hit by a bus, my skin was glowing. It was like someone had come along and repaired my skin overnight.
“Once I tried the mask and saw the results, I had to start using Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair [ANR] Serum – I had heard so much about it. Back then my routine was super simple: cleanse and moisturise. So ANR really changed my skincare game.
“It really is the dream skincare product. It gives an instant boost of hydration which not only makes the skin feel rejuvenated, it also adds a noticeable bounce. My skin physically feels smoother and looks more even toned, and I know its clever formula helps to protect my skin against blue light, pollution and other environmental factors that quicken up the ageing process.
“As somebody who’s on camera every day – whether that’s on Instagram Stories, or in content for social media or YouTube – it’s important that I feel comfortable in my own skin. I love make-up - but I don’t always have the time or even the desire to put it on daily. I also feel as an influencer with an audience, it’s important to be an advocate for self love and so I film a lot of content with a bare face. ANR helps my skin to look its best and gives me that confidence that I need.
“It comes with a pipette, and one or two drops is more than enough. If I have time, I place a drop on my index finger and middle finger and just massage it into my skin. If I’m in a rush, I use the pipette straight on my face. It only takes a minute or so for my skin to soak up the product and for that glow to come through.
“As it’s called Advanced Night Repair I always assumed it was just a night-time product. But for the last 18 months I’ve used it in my morning routine, too. It preps my skin well for foundation application or gives me a radiant glow if I want to go make-up-free. It’s also great to use as a highlighter, if I want a more natural look.”
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair
Main image: Sebina Hussain/Estee Lauder