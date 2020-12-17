Pretty Damn Good: the cult serum this beauty influencer relies on for a radiant complexion

“I think the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, £60, is my most reached for product.

“When my son was born back in January 2018, I spent two weeks in hospital as he had jaundice. I came home with super parched and dry skin and I knew I needed a pick me up. I used Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery PowerFoil Mask (£64 for four masks) for the very first time that night.

“The next morning, although my entire body still felt like it had been hit by a bus, my skin was glowing. It was like someone had come along and repaired my skin overnight.

“Once I tried the mask and saw the results, I had to start using Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair [ANR] Serum – I had heard so much about it. Back then my routine was super simple: cleanse and moisturise. So ANR really changed my skincare game.

“It really is the dream skincare product. It gives an instant boost of hydration which not only makes the skin feel rejuvenated, it also adds a noticeable bounce. My skin physically feels smoother and looks more even toned, and I know its clever formula helps to protect my skin against blue light, pollution and other environmental factors that quicken up the ageing process.