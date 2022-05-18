For 27- year-old commercial real estate lawyer Damie, issues surrounding access to a comprehensive diagnosis came to a head after an extreme eczema flare-up.

“It had gotten to the point where parts of my skin were bleeding, but no matter who I saw, I would get the same response – use steroid cream,” she says. “However, even if it would help the flare-up for a few weeks, the conversation about the dark marks left on my skin felt like an afterthought.”

During this time, Damie says she would be left with “dark scars and next to no information on how to fix them or, worse still, be prescribed products that a simple Google search would reveal weren’t the best choice for my skin. It began to significantly impact my mental health.”

Whilst connecting with Black women online about the issues with accessing treatment, Damie says, “Too often, I’d end up speaking with Black women who, due to both the pandemic and a lack of clinics experienced with darker skin types, had been receiving late-stage diagnoses for serious conditions like melanoma.” Melanoma can be a life-threatening form of skin cancer that is caused by the abnormal development of skin cells.

The root of this inadequate care for dark-skinned women can be traced to the widespread use of a skin typing system called the Fitzpatrick scale.