Sometimes, things just surprise you. Whether it be a Netflix show you weren’t quite sure about or a meal that knocks your socks off, the best things often come from complete left-field. For me, it was discovering the Korean skincare brand Femmue two years ago.

Inspired by flower therapy, Femmue was born from founder Kelly Chung’s love for flower arranging. Now, helming a brand that keeps that floral inspiration at its heart, Femmue has a gamut of bestselling products ranging from potent serums to soothing masks.