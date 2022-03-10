Under-the-radar skincare brand Femmue blew me away when I first tried it.
Sometimes, things just surprise you. Whether it be a Netflix show you weren’t quite sure about or a meal that knocks your socks off, the best things often come from complete left-field. For me, it was discovering the Korean skincare brand Femmue two years ago.
Inspired by flower therapy, Femmue was born from founder Kelly Chung’s love for flower arranging. Now, helming a brand that keeps that floral inspiration at its heart, Femmue has a gamut of bestselling products ranging from potent serums to soothing masks.
Initially, it was the bestselling Lumière Vital C and Camellia Ideal Oil duo that convinced me of Chung’s vision. Deeply hydrating, the combination of both products transformed my dry, dull, tight skin into smooth, elastic, brightness after a few weeks. Packaged in weighty glass bottles, they felt luxurious to use and I found myself looking forward to applying them each day.
In order to spread the good word – Femmue is woefully under-the-radar, in my opinion – here are the seven Femmue formulations I think are standout. A bounty of cleansers (gels and balms), masks and oils, using them feels like a true moment of serenity in an otherwise frenetic world.
Femmue Brilliant Cleansing Gel
Suitable for all skin types, this hydrating gel cleanser uses blueberry extract to balance your skin’s pH and clean away dirt, debris, SPF and make-up. Infused with naturally woody notes and fragrant jasmine, use it as the second step in your double cleanse routine.
Femmue Rose Sleeping Mask
If you’re experiencing post-winter dryness, this jelly-like sleeping mask is a comforting hug for the skin as you sleep. Oil-free, it’s rich in squalane and rose (useful for hydration and addressing reactivity and irritation) and glycerin to plump and moisturise.
Femmue Flower Infused Fine Mask
A mask that has a visible effect on my skin without exacerbating my natural sensitivity is worth its weight in gold – and Femmue’s flower-infused fine mask is just that.
Rich in antioxidants, this mask brightens and evens the skin tone, sloughs away dead skin cells to reveal smoother, softer, more radiant skin and calms irritation. Suitable for all skin types, it’s a home run in my opinion.
Femmue Camellia Ideal Oil
The first Femmue product I fell totally and completely in love with, the hero Ideal Camellia Facial Oil, is soothing, smoothing and firming. It repairs the skin barrier, offers intense, long-lasting hydration and sandwiches in any serums, actives or toners layered underneath.
With a combination of pure Camellia seed oil, olive oil, rosa oil, grapeseed oil, jasmine and vitamin E, my skin transformed from dry, flaky and unhappy to balanced and radiant, with consistent use.
Femmue Lumière Vital C
And, of course, the second Femmue gem to convert me – the bestselling Lumière Vital C Serum.
A stabilised form of vitamin C (not all are), this serum addressed my areas of dark hyperpigmentation and made my skin feel plumper and more firm. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 moisturise, while safflower seed oil and vitamin E work to repair the skin barrier and increase elasticity. Heavenly.
Femmue Extraordinary Beauty Cleansing Balm
Transforming from a jelly texture to oil and then milk, this cleansing balm can be used on multiple skin types (combination, dry, normal, oily and sensitive) and melts away make-up, dirt and environmental residue to leave deeply cleansed, nourished skin beneath. Essential fatty acids and a multitude of oils (including evening primrose oil), hydrate and tackle damage-causing free radicals.
Shop Femmue Extraordinary Beauty Cleansing Balm at Revolve, £41
Femmue Dream Glow Revitalize Radiance
Not an everyday item but something to save for when you need a deep moment of R&R, this bio-cellulose mask truly sinks into the skin, leaving it glowing and more even.
Shop Femmue Dream Glow Revitalize Radiance at Revolve, £43 for 6
Main image: Stylist