Pretty Damn Good: the moisturiser this celebrity hairstylist relies on for hydrated, glowing skin
With over 20 years in the hair industry, Michelle Sultan is an expert in working with all hair types and textures.
During a trip to New York City as a child, she learned about the skill required to be a hairstylist and has honed her craft over the years, leading her to be awarded Afro Hair Stylist of the Year at the prestigious British Hairdressing Awards.
Throughout her career, Sultan has worked with countless celebrities and counts Jennifer Hudson, Alesha Dixon, Oti Mabuse and Jordyn Woods as regular clients.
Her huge depth of knowledge also led to her assisting in the creation of Imbue hair products, where she has the title of creative director. Imbue was created for curly and coily hair types 3A to 4C and uses sustainably-sourced and kind-to-hair ingredients, such as coconut oil and cupuaçu butter. Plus, with Sultan playing a huge part in product development, you know the products will leave your hair nourished.
As somebody who can be found splitting their time between celebrities and Imbue, it’s fair to say Sultan is very busy – just take a look at her Instagram page to get an idea of how much she does. But what’s the one product she relies on day-to-day? Here, she tells us.
“My go-to product has to be Fenty Skin’s Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser SPF30, £27.20 – I have been using it for the last year now.
“Being Rihanna’s beauty range, I had heard so much about it through social media. Anything she does is incredible so her skincare line had to work, right? A few make-up artist friends of mine recommended this specific moisturiser as they said it’s a good base for make-up. I was also drawn to videos of Rihanna showing us all how to use it. Her skin looking amazingly hydrated and was glowing.
“My skin tends to be quite greasy, especially with all of the products that I use while hairdressing. Even more so when I’m in the salon. This moisturiser is lightweight and so lovely to use – it leaves my skin so soft and hydrated but not at all greasy. It has a soft gentle scent that I love, too. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan, non-comedogenic and gluten-free.
“I use it every morning after cleansing. Slap it on and let your skin absorb what it needs. If you have dehydrated skin or patches, apply more to these areas.
“It’s important that my face moisturiser has built in SPF, like this one, as I am always in a rush. Also, as a Black woman, applying sunscreen on my face was never something my mother taught me as a child. This is a newish concept for me so it helps enormously.
“When you get through the moisturiser, you’ll find all of the packaging is recyclable. So much thought has gone into the packaging and the fact that you can buy refills is incredible, too.”
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser SPF30
