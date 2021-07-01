Pretty Damn Good: the moisturiser this celebrity hairstylist relies on for hydrated, glowing skin

With over 20 years in the hair industry, Michelle Sultan is an expert in working with all hair types and textures.

During a trip to New York City as a child, she learned about the skill required to be a hairstylist and has honed her craft over the years, leading her to be awarded Afro Hair Stylist of the Year at the prestigious British Hairdressing Awards.

Throughout her career, Sultan has worked with countless celebrities and counts Jennifer Hudson, Alesha Dixon, Oti Mabuse and Jordyn Woods as regular clients.