Antioxidants in skincare garner a lot of attention. You’ve probably heard of (if not already use) ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and retinol but what about ferulic acid? Whether you’ve heard of ferulic acid or not, we’re guessing that the lesser-known antioxidant is already found within some of your most efficacious serums. It’s a powerful antioxidant that’s not only great at helping fight signs of premature ageing, but can also bolster the effectiveness of your other skincare products. Here, Stylist reveals everything you need to know about the wonder ingredient…

What is ferulic acid?

“Ferulic acid or hydroxycinnamic acid is found in the cell wall of plants such as oats, rice and wheat” reveals consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. “Its main function is as an antioxidant where it acts to neutralise free radicals or harmful molecules that are produced by UV light, pollution and the body’s own metabolic processes”.

What are the skincare benefits of ferulic acid?

When applied topically, ferulic acid can help premature skin ageing concerns. “Ferulic acid is an excellent antioxidant”, says Dr Mahto. “It can reduce fine lines and pigmentation issues and fight inflammation. Plus, anyone interested in an anti-ageing skin regimen can use it in their skincare routine.” With antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, ferulic acid is a potent scavenger of free radicals, which protects the cells from DNA damage. “Ferulic acid, in combination with other antioxidants, is excellent for sun damaged skin and preventing the breakdown of collagen in all skin types,” says Dr Jonquille Chantrey.

What products can ferulic acid be used with?

One of the major benefits of ferulic acid is that it not only works well alongside other ingredients, it can actually bolster their effectiveness. “Ferulic acid pairs very well with L-ascorbic acid and vitamin E” says Dr Chantrey. It enhances the effectiveness and stability of other antioxidants, making them work harder and last longer. Therefore you often find it alongside other unstable ingredients like vitamin C, E and resveratrol. Whilst ferulic acid isn’t thought to cause any sensitivity or irritation, Dr Mahto advises caution when using other skincare acids as they may render it inactive.

What to look out for when buying ferulic acid

Like other antioxidants, ferulic acid is unstable and can break down quickly when exposed to light or air. Look for vacuumed packaging (that prevents air from entering the product) dark glass bottles (that stop light oxidizing the formula) and remember to store the product in a cool, dry place (not your bathroom!).

