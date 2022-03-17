All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A mix of heritage and contemporary French skincare brands, there’s something for everyone.
If you’ve ever stepped foot in a French pharmacy, you know of what I speak: wall to wall efficacious, sector-leading skincare, produced and manufactured within the country’s borders. If heaven exists, it might well be a French pharmacy. Well known for simplified routines and enviable style, French women have long touted the benefits of their skincare routines, with celebrities such as model Camille Rowe swearing by their pharmacies.
Here, we guide you through seven of the best French skincare brands with cult followings, stellar reputations and globally beloved products.
1. Typology
Championed for its transparent approach to skincare, Typology pares back ingredients to the most efficacious. For lack of a better phrase: it’s all killer, no filler. Made in France, Typology creates sustainable skincare that works. Its bestseller set – The Essentials Trio – includes the 9 Ingredient Face Moisturiser, the Organic Peppermint Hydrolate (an oil controlling agent) and the 5% Caffeine + 5% Niacinamide Eye Serum.
2. Embryolisse
A cult favourite of make-up artists, Laboratoires Embryolisse was created by a Parisian hospital dermatologist in 1950. Dr Tricot, who specialised in skin diseases, created Embryolisse’s first product, the Milk-Cream Concentrate, which has since gone on to sell in its millions. Lightweight but nourishing, it’s quickly absorbed, leaving skin feeling hydrated, supple and plump.
Shop Embryolisse Lait-Crème Multi-Purpose Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £13
3. Nuxe
Did you know one of Nuxe’s Huile Prodigieuse oils is sold every 11 seconds? An iconic skincare product and brand, Nuxe was founded on the basis of celebrating ingredients found in nature. Formulated and manufactured in France, the multi-purpose products are simple, sumptuous and effective.
Shop Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil at Lookfantastic, £29.50
4. Seasonly
Simple, streamlined and transparent, Parisian skincare brand Seasonly has a range of environmentally conscious, vegan products housed in recycled and recyclable packaging.
5. Bioderma
A brand that merges biology with dermatology (hence the name), Bioderma is a global staple. Instantly recognisable, the Bioderma micellar water has been used the world over for years, loved for its gentle, skin-repairing efficacy.
Shop Bioderma Sensibio H20 Solution Cleansing Micellar Water at Lookfantastic, £10.80
6. La Roche-Posay
La Roche-Posay products work on strengthening, repairing and protecting the skin’s microbiome, partnering with dermatologists to create skincare, make-up and SPF that doesn’t irritate or exacerbate common skin concerns and conditions.
7. Avène
One for people with sensitive, reactive, intolerant, irritated or easily allergic skin types, Avène is known for its calming, soothing skincare.
Shop Avène Tolérance Extrême Cream Moisturiser for Intolerant Skin at Lookfantastic, £15
Main image: Stylist