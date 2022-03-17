If you’ve ever stepped foot in a French pharmacy, you know of what I speak: wall to wall efficacious, sector-leading skincare, produced and manufactured within the country’s borders. If heaven exists, it might well be a French pharmacy. Well known for simplified routines and enviable style, French women have long touted the benefits of their skincare routines, with celebrities such as model Camille Rowe swearing by their pharmacies.

Here, we guide you through seven of the best French skincare brands with cult followings, stellar reputations and globally beloved products.