I think my mum taught me the importance of moisturising around the same time I learnt the importance of brushing my teeth. And no, I’m not joking. In fact, I think I had a better understanding of the need for regular moisturising than oral hygiene for a very long time: it was simply the need to not look ashy.

Being “ashy” is a state that is so intrinsically linked to being Black. Our skin gives away when we are dehydrated or lacking moisture by turning a grey-ish hue; cracks sometimes visible in the make-up of our skin – my mum would not have any of her kids looking ashy, no way.