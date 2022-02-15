All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Designed to nourish and protect skin, After Baume is a barrier cream infused with fatty acids. Here’s our take on the new Glossier product.
Glossier (you know, of Boy Brow and Cloud Paint fame) is dropping a new skincare product today: After Baume. Designed to nourish and protect the skin – Glossier uses the words “cocoon” and “like a puffer jacket for the skin” – After Baume is a rich fatty acid-infused barrier cream that’s vegan, buttery and appropriate for all skin types.
What are the benefits of using Glossier After Baume?
In the winter (but it can also happen all year round), skin can take a battering. Factors like soap, central heating, hot water and adverse weather all play into the amount of water we lose from the skin, including how much hydration the skin is able to hold onto.
A barrier cream, like the Glossier After Baume, works somewhat as a sealant – helping to repair, restore and promote the healthy functioning of the skin barrier, which in turn keeps skin at equilibrium, while also keeping the things we don’t want out.
How to use Glossier After Baume
So, there are lots of ways to use Glossier’s newest product. Here are a few of the ones they suggest:
- As a daily moisturiser before you apply SPF
- After using active ingredients like retinol and chemical exfoliants to help the skin repair
- As the last step in your nightly skincare routine to lock in serums and hydration as you sleep
- To repair skin from exposure to environmental stressors like sun, wind and rain
Where can I buy Glossier After Baume?
Shop Glossier After Baume, £25.
Main image: Stylist