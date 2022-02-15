Glossier (you know, of Boy Brow and Cloud Paint fame) is dropping a new skincare product today: After Baume. Designed to nourish and protect the skin – Glossier uses the words “cocoon” and “like a puffer jacket for the skin” – After Baume is a rich fatty acid-infused barrier cream that’s vegan, buttery and appropriate for all skin types.

What are the benefits of using Glossier After Baume?

In the winter (but it can also happen all year round), skin can take a battering. Factors like soap, central heating, hot water and adverse weather all play into the amount of water we lose from the skin, including how much hydration the skin is able to hold onto.

A barrier cream, like the Glossier After Baume, works somewhat as a sealant – helping to repair, restore and promote the healthy functioning of the skin barrier, which in turn keeps skin at equilibrium, while also keeping the things we don’t want out.