The pink hoodie originally launched in July 2019 and fans of the brand rushed to get their hands on one (the Stylist beauty team included). It sold out within a matter of hours. The hoodie was then rereleased in October and sold out once again before becoming a permanent fixture in the GlossiWEAR line-up in May 2020.

In our opinion, the hysteria was justified – it’s one of the cosiest hoodies we’ve ever worn, thank to its fleecy lining. Just ask Timothée Chalamet, who was spotted wearing one towards the end of last year.

And now, there’s a new hoodie to add to your collection. Yep, Glossier has launched a brand new jumper and we predict another sell-out.