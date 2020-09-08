GlossiWEAR: Glossier launches new Terrazzo hoodie and we predict an instant sell-out
Hanna Ibraheem
Its original pink hoodie was an instant sell-out. Now, Glossier has launched its cult sweater in a new design. Introducing, the Terrazzo Hoodie.
Much like its beauty products, Glossier has nailed its merchandise. When it released its now-iconic grey sweatshirt, it flooded our Instagram feeds, sported by various beauty editors and influencers. The brand has since followed suit with a pair of sliders, a baseball cap and even a water bottle.
But within its merchandise range – which is cleverly coined GlossiWEAR – perhaps the most exciting launch of all time is its Original Pink Hoodie, £42. Oversized yet stylish, the millennial pink hoodie bears the signature Glossier logo on the chest and the smile wave motif on the back.
The pink hoodie originally launched in July 2019 and fans of the brand rushed to get their hands on one (the Stylist beauty team included). It sold out within a matter of hours. The hoodie was then rereleased in October and sold out once again before becoming a permanent fixture in the GlossiWEAR line-up in May 2020.
In our opinion, the hysteria was justified – it’s one of the cosiest hoodies we’ve ever worn, thank to its fleecy lining. Just ask Timothée Chalamet, who was spotted wearing one towards the end of last year.
And now, there’s a new hoodie to add to your collection. Yep, Glossier has launched a brand new jumper and we predict another sell-out.
The new design, which has been named the Terrazzo Hoodie, £42, is white with a grey tinge running through it and subtle flecks all over. It has the same Glossier logo on the chest, but this time in black. The hoodie will be available in sizes XS - XXXL and will cost £42, the same price at the pink hoodie.
The hoodie was originally teased by the brand’s founder Emily Weiss at the beginning of August, when she posted a selfie of herself wearing it. With Glossier branding in plain sight, fans could quickly tell a new piece of merchandise was on the way and flooded the comments with pleas for its release.
Alongside the Terrazzo hoodie, Glossier has also launched a new limited-edition Sneaker White Duffel Bag, £19, while bringing back its popular Sunshine Yellow Duffel Bag, £19, into the permanent line-up.
We know what we’ll be wearing for the foreseeable…
