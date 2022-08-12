When they say grief hits in a myriad of ways, they – whoever they are – weren’t lying. Recently, my grandma passed away. It was sudden and took me and my family by complete surprise. Adjusting to this new life has been difficult and foreign.

One of the more peculiar ways my grief manifested was dry skin. And I’m talking dryness everywhere: my face, my body and hair had gone from oily, verging on greasy, to desert dry out of the blue. It was as if all the hydration had been zapped out of my body. What was even odder was that this happened in the heat of summer. So, after several bouts of heatwaves, I set out to figure out what was happening with my skin.