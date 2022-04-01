All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Created by four friends, Grüum aims to bring transparency to your skin, hair and shaving purchases.
It all started with four friends: Simon, Beth, Andy and George. No, this isn’t the start of a children’s book but the roots of new skin and hair care brand, Grüum.
Inspired by simplifying the way we interact with cosmetic products (Grüum is made for all ages, genders, hair and skin types), Grüum offers a new way: stripped back, efficacious products that champion naturally-derived ingredients and planet-friendly packaging.
Available on a purchase-by-purchase basis or, if you find something you love, by subscription (slightly cheaper prices than one-time purchases), there are skincare, haircare, shaving and sunscreen products to peruse.
Here’s a breakdown of Grüum’s most popular products, including the much loved Grüum shampoo bar.
Grüum Shampoo Bar – Nourishing
With a moisturising hero ingredient like coconut oil, this shampoo bar helps to cut down on the amount of plastic in your self-care routine, leaving hair softer, shinier and thoroughly cleansed.
Shop Grüum Shampoo Bar – Nourishing, one-time purchase, £8 or subscribe and save, £5
Grüum Conditioner Bar – Nourishing
A partner product to the Grüum shampoo bar, this conditioning bar also champions coconut oil to moisturise the hair. Infused with a tropical scent, it’s hypoallergenic, too.
The Grüum shampoo and conditioner bars also come in other iterations including Brightening, Anti-Dandruff, Revitalising, Softening, Volumising, Fragrance-Free and Shine.
Shop Grüum Conditioner Bar – Nourishing, one-time purchase, £9 or subscribe and save, £6
Grüum Youth Restoring Gel Serum
An elevated serum, this anti-inflammatory, moisturising serum works to protect your skin from future damage while repairing any damage already done.
Enriched with vitamins E (skin-loving and majorly repairing), A (helps to slough away dead skin cells and boost cell turnover) and C (brightens the skin and treats uneven skin tone), it’s a hardworking little pot that tackles dullness and loss of elasticity.
Shop Grüum Youth Restoring Gel Serum, one-time purchase, £12 or subscribe and save, £9
Grüum Pink Clay Mask
One for people with sensitive skin, this French clay mask helps treat congested skin without causing additional irritation. Illite, montmorillonite and kaolin clay all work together to leave your skin clear and calm.
Shop Grüum Pink Clay Mask, one-time purchase, £8 or subscribe and save, £5
Grüum Daily Moisturiser
Grüum’s lightweight daily moisturiser is hypoallergenic and easily absorbed. It’s packed with antioxidant ingredients like green tea to help protect the skin against the effects of free radicals and environmental stressors (weather, pollution, heating).
Shop Grüum Daily Moisturiser, one-time purchase, £8 or subscribe and save, £4
Grüum Orange & Grapefruit Body Wash Bar
Revitalising and refreshing, lather up this naturally-derived, plastic-free, hypoallergenic body bar for a planet-friendly cleanse.
Shop Grüum Orange & Grapefruit Body Wash Bar, one-time purchase, £8
Grüum Exfoliating Face Wash
Slough away dead skin cells to reveal radiant, glowing skin with an exfoliating face wash that’s suitable for all skin types. Antibacterial and calming, it helps to thoroughly remove dirt, debris and remnants of make-up or skincare.
Shop Grüum Exfoliating Face Wash, one-time purchase, £8 or subscribe and save, £4
Main image: Stylist