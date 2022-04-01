gruum, grüum, gruum shampoo bar, grüum shampoo bar, grüum conditioner bar

Grüum is the affordable, simple, gender-fluid skin and haircare brand to know about in 2022

Created by four friends, Grüum aims to bring transparency to your skin, hair and shaving purchases. 

It all started with four friends: Simon, Beth, Andy and George. No, this isn’t the start of a children’s book but the roots of new skin and hair care brand, Grüum. 

Inspired by simplifying the way we interact with cosmetic products (Grüum is made for all ages, genders, hair and skin types), Grüum offers a new way: stripped back, efficacious products that champion naturally-derived ingredients and planet-friendly packaging. 

Available on a purchase-by-purchase basis or, if you find something you love, by subscription (slightly cheaper prices than one-time purchases), there are skincare, haircare, shaving and sunscreen products to peruse.

Here’s a breakdown of Grüum’s most popular products, including the much loved Grüum shampoo bar.  

