It all started with four friends: Simon, Beth, Andy and George. No, this isn’t the start of a children’s book but the roots of new skin and hair care brand, Grüum.

Inspired by simplifying the way we interact with cosmetic products (Grüum is made for all ages, genders, hair and skin types), Grüum offers a new way: stripped back, efficacious products that champion naturally-derived ingredients and planet-friendly packaging.