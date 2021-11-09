As the weather cools down, changes to our skin are often one of the first ways we notice seasonal shifts. If you suffer from dry, sore hands every year, take this as a sign to finally do something about it with a rich, deeply moisturising hand mask.
How do you know winter has arrived? Well, if you’re anything like us, your skin, hair and lips will develop an insatiable appetite for hydrating, moisturising formulas. Plus, overtime, your hands will take on the same dry, cracked qualities.
However, all is not lost. You needn’t spend the entire cold snap wincing at sore palms and dry cuticles. Enter intensely repairing and deeply nourishing hand masks – designed to be worn for anywhere between 30 minutes and overnight.
These clever formulations work to restore skin’s softness and suppleness with rich blends of nourishing oils, softening acids, vitamins and forms of plant “butter”, such as avocado oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and shea butter. Here are some of the best to shop this chilly season.
Nails. Inc Thirsty Hands hand mask
Smooth and restore with a moisturising blend of shea butter and vitamin E – ideal to repair stressed, cracked skin.
Shop Nails Inc. ‘Thirsty Hands’ Hand Mask at Feelunique, £3.75 for one pair.
Starskin Hollywood Hand Model hand mask
Nourish hands and cuticles with a double-layered hand glove mask that mimics a ‘sauna effect’ for ultimate softening. Not only will it replenish dry skin but liquorice and peony roots visibly heal and brighten the hands, too.
Shop Starskin ‘Hollywood Hand Model’ hand mask at Lookfantastic, £6.75 for one pair.
Seoulista Beauty Rosy Hands Instant Manicure hand mask
Infused with Bulgarian rose complex, this hand mask restores skin softness and also fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation with effective antioxidants and vitamin C.
Shop Seoulista Beauty ‘Rosy Hands Instant Manicure’ hand mask at Lookfantastic, £7.99 for one pair.
Skimono Intense Nourishment+ hand mask
London-based brand Skimono designed this hand mask to deeply hydrate (using naturally derived ingredient bio-cellulose) but also remain breathable while being worn. You’ll only need 30 minutes to feel the full effects of the shea butter, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid-infused formula.
Shop Skimono ‘Intense Nourishment+’ hand mask at Lookfantastic, £9.99 for one pair.
Patchology Perfect Ten warming hand and cuticle mask
Self-warming, this hand mask begins to heat up upon contact with your skin. This “insulating effect” allows the ingredients to thoroughly penetrate the skin, soften cuticles, repair cracks in the skin and reduce dryness.
Shop Patchology ‘Perfect Ten’ warming hand and cuticle mask at SpaceNK, £10 for one pair.
Neutrogena Cica-Repair hand mask
Neutrogena doesn’t only make your go-to lip balm, it’s also home to this hand mask – a “comforting moisture bandage” – that fully restores cracked, sore skin.
Shop Neutrogena ‘Cica-Repair’ hand mask at Feelunique, £2.25 for one pair.
Nails.Inc Festive Hands hand mask
It’s not the holidays yet but if you’re early to the festive feeling or are looking for a brilliant stocking filler, this hand mask combines cocoa butter and vitamin E for a richly moisturising, softening effect.
Shop Nails.Inc ‘Festive Hands’ hand mask at Lookfantastic, £4.25 for one pair.
Malin+Goetz Vitamin b5 hand treatment
This hand mask recruits vitamin b5 and fatty acids to eliminate dryness and maintain moisture levels in the skin. Quickly absorbed, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket and apply as needed.
Shop Malin+Goetz Vitamin b5 hand treatment at Cult Beauty, £18 for 50ml.
La Mer 'The Hand Treatment'
Intensely hydrate dry skin with an emollient-rich formulation from esteemed skincare brand La Mer. It brightens, softens and smooths the neediest of winter hands.
Shop La Mer ‘The Hand Treatment’ at Cult Beauty, £85 for 100ml.
Kitsch Moisturising Spa Gloves
These innovative moisturising gloves are lined with an insulated gel lining to warm the skin and help the efficacious blend of jojoba oil, olive oil and vitamin E penetrate your skin.
Pop them on and get back to your business – the touchscreen digits mean your nightly scroll habit can remain firmly in place.
Shop Kitsch Moisturising Spa Gloves at Cult Beauty, £15.76 for one pair (reusable).
Champneys Treatments Softening Hand Mask
Bring the spa home with a pair of Champneys Treatment softening hand mask gloves. Shea butter and coconut oil leave palms, nails and cuticles deeply nourished.
Shop Champneys Treatments Softening Hand Mask at Boots, £9.00 for three pairs.
BeautyPro Hand Therapy collagen infused hand mask
Removable fingertips make this pair of hand mask-infused gloves a brilliant option if you plan on wearing them while continuing work. A blend of marine collagen, shea butter and vitamin E, expect to feel softer, more supple skin within 20 minutes of use.
Shop BeautyPro ‘Hand Therapy’ collagen-infused hand mask at Lookfantastic, £3.71 for one pair.
Baby Silky hand mask
Repair dry skin with this potent blend of shea butter, avocado oil and honey. For best results, massage hands after use to help the essence absorb fully into your skin.
Shop Baby Silky hand mask at Lookfantastic, £3.26 for one pair.
Main image: Stylist