13 best hand masks for cracked, dry winter skin

As the weather cools down, changes to our skin are often one of the first ways we notice seasonal shifts. If you suffer from dry, sore hands every year, take this as a sign to finally do something about it with a rich, deeply moisturising hand mask. 

How do you know winter has arrived? Well, if you’re anything like us, your skin, hair and lips will develop an insatiable appetite for hydrating, moisturising formulas. Plus, overtime, your hands will take on the same dry, cracked qualities.

However, all is not lost. You needn’t spend the entire cold snap wincing at sore palms and dry cuticles. Enter intensely repairing and deeply nourishing hand masks – designed to be worn for anywhere between 30 minutes and overnight. 

These clever formulations work to restore skin’s softness and suppleness with rich blends of nourishing oils, softening acids, vitamins and forms of plant “butter”, such as avocado oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and shea butter. Here are some of the best to shop this chilly season. 

  • Champneys Treatments Softening Hand Mask

    Champneys Hand Mask

    Bring the spa home with a pair of Champneys Treatment softening hand mask gloves. Shea butter and coconut oil leave palms, nails and cuticles deeply nourished. 

    Shop Champneys Treatments Softening Hand Mask at Boots, £9.00 for three pairs.

  • BeautyPro Hand Therapy collagen infused hand mask

    Beauty Pro Hand Mask

    Removable fingertips make this pair of hand mask-infused gloves a brilliant option if you plan on wearing them while continuing work. A blend of marine collagen, shea butter and vitamin E, expect to feel softer, more supple skin within 20 minutes of use. 

    Shop BeautyPro ‘Hand Therapy’ collagen-infused hand mask at Lookfantastic, £3.71 for one pair.

  • Baby Silky hand mask

    Baby Silky Hand Mask

    Repair dry skin with this potent blend of shea butter, avocado oil and honey. For best results, massage hands after use to help the essence absorb fully into your skin.  

    Shop Baby Silky hand mask at Lookfantastic, £3.26 for one pair.

