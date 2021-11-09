How do you know winter has arrived? Well, if you’re anything like us, your skin, hair and lips will develop an insatiable appetite for hydrating, moisturising formulas. Plus, overtime, your hands will take on the same dry, cracked qualities.

However, all is not lost. You needn’t spend the entire cold snap wincing at sore palms and dry cuticles. Enter intensely repairing and deeply nourishing hand masks – designed to be worn for anywhere between 30 minutes and overnight.

These clever formulations work to restore skin’s softness and suppleness with rich blends of nourishing oils, softening acids, vitamins and forms of plant “butter”, such as avocado oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and shea butter. Here are some of the best to shop this chilly season.