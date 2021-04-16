Launching this weekend on Cult Beauty and its own website , the brand promises to take all the headache out of wearing sunscreen . How? By offering practical, user-friendly formulas that address all your regular SPF bugbears and then some.

You know, I know: we all need to wear SPF all year round , not just when the sun is at its most glorious. The problem is, finding sunscreen formulas that you actually want to wear day in, day out is actually a pretty tricky feat. That’s why my interest was well and firmly piqued when we first heard about the new sun care brand on the block, Hello Sunday.

For me, the worst part about wearing sunscreen is the texture: so many formulas can be tacky, greasy or even flaky. But we’re always bombarded with SPF questions around finding sunscreens that don’t turn skin grey and ashy, or ones that don’t appear yellow. Then there’s also the issue of tenacity. Is the formula strong enough to last the few hours it’s supposed to? And will it go clumpy or gross when I reapply it later on in the day? Does it sit well under make-up?

These are all the kind of concerns that Hello Sunday has pledged to address with its new products. They promise to be featherweight, a joy to apply and wear come rain and/or shine, and fit into your routine no matter how simple or convoluted it may be.

But can it live up to those promises? Luckily for us (and subsequently, for you), the Stylist beauty team managed to wangle a first look at all the formulas before anyone else, so we can give you our totally honest opinions just in time for them to hit virtual shelves today. Below, you’ll find our thoughts on our favourite products from the range.