Previous holidays in America often saw me trekking to the closest Sephora and Ulta to stock up on beauty products that weren’t available on British soil. Of course, travel is still grounded but thankfully, more and more popular US beauty brands are finally launching their products in the UK, meaning no extortionate custom fees either. In the past year alone, we’ve seen cult brands including Live Tinted, Supergoop!, Boy Smells and Danessa Myricks all bring their popular products to UK retailers and now, there’s another brand to add to the list.

Heritage Store is finally available on Cult Beauty. The iconic skincare brand has teamed up with the British e-retailer to bring six of its bestselling products to the UK market. Its line-up comprises of vegan and cruelty-free face mists that are packed with potent ingredients. Each one focuses on delivering both skincare and self-care benefits and the formulas are free from artificial additives or dyes. The soothing and healing benefits of rosewater are a key ingredient for most of its products. Even better, every product is affordable, all priced below £12.

It’s no surprise then that Heritage Store has been a hit among many celebrities. During an IGTV marking Mental Health Awareness Month, Selena Gomez ran through her night time routine, in which she references a ”beautiful” rosewater face spray and picks up Heritage Store’s Rosewater, £7.99, from her bedside table.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter is also a fan, citing the face mist as her “favourite rosewater” during a skincare routine video. Many believe it’s a key step in Jennifer Aniston’s routine, after the actor posted a picture of her make-up artist Angela Levin and hairstylist Chris McMillan. In the image, which was taken while getting ready to film The Morning Show, Aniston’s table is filled with a slew of beauty products, including Heritage Store’s Rosewater spray. Sold? Here, we run through the six bestselling products that are now available on Cult Beauty.

A look at the Heritage Store’s bestselling products

Heritage Store Rosewater Heritage Store Rosewater The brand’s original rosewater hero and its most popular product, this formula contains rosewater to soothe, tone and balance your complexion. Just a few spritzes leaves your skin feeling comfortable and hydrated. Shop Heritage Store Rosewater at Cult Beauty, £7.99 buy now

