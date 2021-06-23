All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Previously only available in the US, skincare brand Heritage Store has brought its cult face mists to British soil.
Previous holidays in America often saw me trekking to the closest Sephora and Ulta to stock up on beauty products that weren’t available on British soil. Of course, travel is still grounded but thankfully, more and more popular US beauty brands are finally launching their products in the UK, meaning no extortionate custom fees either.
In the past year alone, we’ve seen cult brands including Live Tinted, Supergoop!, Boy Smells and Danessa Myricks all bring their popular products to UK retailers and now, there’s another brand to add to the list.
Heritage Store is finally available on Cult Beauty. The iconic skincare brand has teamed up with the British e-retailer to bring six of its bestselling products to the UK market.
Its line-up comprises of vegan and cruelty-free face mists that are packed with potent ingredients. Each one focuses on delivering both skincare and self-care benefits and the formulas are free from artificial additives or dyes.
The soothing and healing benefits of rosewater are a key ingredient for most of its products. Even better, every product is affordable, all priced below £12.
It’s no surprise then that Heritage Store has been a hit among many celebrities.
During an IGTV marking Mental Health Awareness Month, Selena Gomez ran through her night time routine, in which she references a ”beautiful” rosewater face spray and picks up Heritage Store’s Rosewater, £7.99, from her bedside table.
Singer Sabrina Carpenter is also a fan, citing the face mist as her “favourite rosewater” during a skincare routine video.
Many believe it’s a key step in Jennifer Aniston’s routine, after the actor posted a picture of her make-up artist Angela Levin and hairstylist Chris McMillan. In the image, which was taken while getting ready to film The Morning Show, Aniston’s table is filled with a slew of beauty products, including Heritage Store’s Rosewater spray.
Sold? Here, we run through the six bestselling products that are now available on Cult Beauty.
A look at the Heritage Store’s bestselling products
Heritage Store Rosewater
The brand’s original rosewater hero and its most popular product, this formula contains rosewater to soothe, tone and balance your complexion. Just a few spritzes leaves your skin feeling comfortable and hydrated.
Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin
To boost its hydrating properties further, Heritage Store took its iconic Rosewater spray and released a version that also includes glycerin. This acts as a humectant, attracting and retaining mater in the skin to keep it soft and plump. Perfect for those with dry, tight skin.
Shop Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin at Cult beauty, £7.99
Heritage Store Rosewater Facial Toner
Old-school toners are often associated with drying, alcohol-heavy formulas – but not this one. This facial toner pairs rosewater with glycerin, aloe and hyaluronic acid to gently nourish skin. A great option for those with an irritable complexion.
Shop Heritage Store Rosewater Facial Toner at Cult Beauty, £8.99
Heritage Store Rosewater Vinegar
OK, the word ‘vinegar’ might make it sound harsh but stick with us. This formula comprises of the brand’s signature “magnetised water” with rosewater and apple cider vinegar. The latter gently exfoliates your skin and decongests clogged pores, while the rosewater prevents skin from drying. The brand suggests using it on your scalp, too.
Heritage Store Castor Oil
This bottle is filled with castor seed oil – and that’s it. This multitasking ingredient is packed with fatty acids and nourishes and hydrates skin. You can use it on your face, hair (including eyebrows) and body and the brand sources its cold-pressed castor oil from women’s cooperatives in Haiti.
Heritage Store Organic Castor Oil Lavender
Take all of the benefits above and add the dreamy aromatic scent of lavender. This formula contains lavender essential oil to calm your skin and mind. Use this oil to massage your skin before bed for a good night’s sleep.
Shop Heritage Store Organic Castor Oil Lavender at Cult Beauty, £10.99
Main image: brand