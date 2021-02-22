Of course, these skincare ingredients are effective but Dr Fabusiwa wants people to know that they need to stick with their routines for a sufficient amount of time.

“In general, acne takes weeks to improve,” she explains. “Hyperpigmentation can take many months and scarring can take years to see improvements.

“People often give up on their skincare too early or get frustrated when they’re not seeing results. The key is to be consistent and to focus on prevention of skin problems rather than cure.”

She adds that lots of factors determine whether you’re making the most of each product.

“They include: how long you’re using the product, how much product you’re using, what time of the day you’re using your products, what other products are you using how long you’re leaving on your product and how well exfoliated your skin is,” says Dr Fabusiwa. “For instance, retinols work best at night, you should use it consistently every night and leave it on your skin for 30 minutes.”

So stick with it, you’ll see a difference, too.