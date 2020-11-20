If you’re not using enough skincare, you won’t be reaping the full effects of your products. But if you apply too much, those formulas could be just as ineffective and may also be a waste of product and your money.

So, to clear up the confusion Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, junior doctor and medical director at Joyful Skin Clinic, posted a picture on her Instagram page, demonstrating the correct amount of skincare products we should be applying to our face.

In the caption, she covers the amount of cleanser, clay mask, serum, eye cream, moisturiser and SPF you should be serving your skin and where to apply each one.