It’s quite hot, isn’t it?

Now, we don’t need to tell you about the importance of wearing sunscreen. If you’ve read any of our SPF stories, you’ll know it’s important to ensure you’re protecting your skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

The thing is, your SPF won’t do much good if you aren’t applying enough. We already know that the SPF in your foundation and moisturiser isn’t enough but even if you’re applying a separate sunscreen diligently, you need to make sure you’re applying the right amount for an adequate amount of sun protection. And now that there are so many brilliant formulas that are non-sticky, non-greasy and leave zero white cast, there’s no excuse to not be more liberal with your SPF application.