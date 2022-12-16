“Daily washing isn’t a necessity all year round, although skin does not ‘clean itself’, per se,” advises Emma Coleman, a dermatology and aesthetic RGN.

“Skin goes through frequent shedding of cells to rejuvenate itself, but it collects dirt, sweat and pollutants from the surrounding environment. For this reason, I recommend most people wash their skin at least three times weekly.”

So, daily washing might not be a necessity as far as your cleanliness is concerned, but what if it forms part of your non-negotiable routine? There are some ways to make sure it doesn’t harm your skin barrier.