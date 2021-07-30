How to apply SPF underneath make-up, according to Katie Jane Hughes

Apply it methodically

“I really like La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid Sun Cream SPF50, £18. I take two fingers’ worth and I first apply it where the light hits my face – so top of the nose, the ears, the highest point of the cheekbone, the forehead, the scalp, chin – and if your hair is tied back don’t forget to apply to your ears. Then I apply it to the rest of my face.”

Take note of product textures

“What you have to take into account when you’re applying any skincare under foundation is the finish of the products and how they sit on the surface of skin throughout the day, and what your skin type and texture is. It can be tricky to navigate, but for me, I have combination skin. If I applied a thicker sunscreen under a tinted moisturiser it would just add more shine, while a richer sunscreen will sheer down a foundation more, so I would apply a fuller coverage, matte foundation on top of it – it’s about playing chemist and figuring out what textures will work with what.”