She goes on to explain that the two additional ingredients help to stabilise vitamin C and make it more effective – and when we asked Dr Ophelia Veraitch, consultant dermatologist at Cranley Clinic, about the video, she agreed.

“Overall I would suggest that vitamin C, E and ferulic acid are a very good combination,” Dr Veraitch tells Stylist.co.uk. “This has been backed by scientific studies showing that combining vitamin C with vitamin E and ferulic acid improves vitamin C’s stability, and makes it more effective.”

“Ferulic acid itself occurs naturally in the cell walls of rice, wheat and oats and the seeds of apples and oranges. It is an incredibly potent antioxidant and will have skin benefits even when used alone. However, when it is added to vitamins C and E, studies have suggested that ferulic acid appears to increase your skin’s natural defences against sun damage which will then help fight against any signs of premature ageing; reducing pigmentation and fine lines.”