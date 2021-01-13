“Wind and cold temperatures affect skin in a significant way,” says Dr Barbara Kubicka, founder, director and doctor at Clinicbe. “The effects on the skin will depend on an individual’s sensitivity but generally, it dries the skin making it rough and uneven in texture.”

You may also like Caroline Hirons on the best winter skincare routine and the ingredients that will help dry skin

Alongside drier complexions, colder temperatures can cause more skin issues for some. Dr Kubicka adds: “The winter condition will affect capillaries making the skin more prone to redness, sometimes resulting in little broken capillaries, thread veins and spider veins as they are called by some. “Also, as many of us have noticed, it makes the skin on our lips very dry, making them cracked and sore.” Before you step outside, it’s important to prep and protect your skin against cold, harsh winds and damaging environmental factors. “It’s much easier to protect your skin than to repair the damage done by winter conditions,” says Dr Kubicka. “Use a barrier cream on your face and a hydrating product on your lips.”

You may also like How to repair a damaged skin barrier and make it healthier

She also recommends being more mindful of the ingredients you’re applying to your face. “I advise reducing the use of a water-based serums in the morning during this time. “If your skin can handle more oily, heavier products use these instead. [Reducing the use of water-based serums] will protect your skin from perspiration that occurs due to elements such as an increase in central heating, which can cause further dryness.” Additionally, Dr Kubicka recommends “face oils with vitamin E and a soothing, calming vitamin B complex, like panthenol. Also, niacinamide and zinc are key ingredients to look out for in your skincare.” If you get in from a walk and your face feels still feel dry, tight or uncomfortable, Dr Kubicka says: “You can apply an extra layer of moisturiser with healing properties, such aloe vera or again, face oils with vitamin E.” Here, we round up the best pre-walk and post-walk products to keep your skin happy, healthy and hydrated.

You may also like Best moisturisers to keep skin nourished and hydrated in winter

Best face products to protect skin against the cold

You may also like Pretty Damn Good: the multipurpose product this make-up artist relies on for glowing skin

Best lip products to treat sore, cracked lips

Medik8 Mutiny Lip Balm Best products to protect skin against cold weather: Medik8 Mutiny Lip Balm This Medik8 lip balm is squalane-based, an ingredient that locks in moisture, has anti-inflammatory properties and boosts collagen production. It also contains glycerin for a double dose of hydration. Shop Medik8 Mutiny Lip Balm at lookfantastic, £19 buy now

You may also like Claudia Winkleman tested 20 lip balms for the cold weather, and these are her honest thoughts

Best products to treat your face post-walk

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Best products to protect skin against cold weather: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Combining the blemish-reducing and skin-calming properties of niacinamide with the repairing wonders of zinc, this serum works hard to leave your skin feeling healthier after every use. Shop The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% at Cult Beauty, £5 buy now

You may also like Best overnight face masks to hydrate and repair your skin while you sleep

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy