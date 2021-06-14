How to stop picking your spots, according to Dr. Pimple Popper

“I absolutely say that you shouldn’t pick at your spots,” she tells Stylist. “I don’t want people to pick at their skin and create scars or infection and a lot of the time, picking pimples just makes it worse. Of course, I know we’re all human and some people are still going to do it so I think my responsibility is to first teach people why they shouldn’t but also when is the best time to pick if you just can’t help it.”

So to pick or not to pick? “That depends on how superficial the pimple is,” Dr Lee explains. “The deeper into the skin, the more likely you are to cause trauma and the higher risk you could cause a permanent scar or infection.”

Your best bet is to simply funnel all your energy into not picking. Granted, that’s way easier said than done which is why we asked Dr. Pimple Popper to share her easy-to-follow guide to all the things you can do to stop yourself from picking a spot. Read on for her handy advice.