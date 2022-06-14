How to tackle underboob sweat this summer, according to an expert
While we might be loving the sunshine, the promise of underboob sweat does put a dampener on things. Luckily, we know how to stop it.
There’s something about warm weather that automatically puts me in a good mood.
After all, who doesn’t love endless sunshine, alfresco drinking and all the other glorious summer activities we get up to when the British weather permits.
However, those happy thoughts are quickly interrupted when you begin to feel the drips of sweat forming in every crevice of your body, and that balmy feeling begins to take over – especially for those of us with larger boobs.
Yes, the dreaded sweaty underboob season is officially upon us, which means we spend too much time throughout the day feeling sweaty in areas we’d rather not and trying desperately to find ways to tackle it all.
But there are a few easy tips out there so that you can have an underboob-sweat-free day – and we’ve gathered a few of them to make those long summer days a little easier.
What is underboob sweat?
Underboob sweat occurs when skin touches skin and sweat is blocked from evaporating, resulting in increased moisture.
While it can be frustrating to experience, underboob sweating is completely normal and natural, especially during hotter months and when wearing more restrictive clothing that doesn’t allow sweat to evaporate properly.
However, Helen Marie, a health practitioner for BrandRated, says that if you notice your underboob sweat is more excessive than normal, “this could be affected by your hormones, for example during pregnancy, so it’s worth seeing a doctor”.
“If the skin under your breasts becomes red, itchy or particularly uncomfortable then this could be an indication of an infection, so you will need a prescription to clear this up,” she adds.
Can underboob sweat cause any skin concerns?
Like anywhere you sweat, excessive moisture can sometimes lead to a rash. “Underboob sweat can cause skin rashes and, in some extreme circumstances, fungal bacterial or yeast infections, which can be itchy, painful and uncomfortable,” says Marie.
“But generally speaking, there are minimal risks or skin concerns that come with underboob sweat. You should just keep an eye on the amount of sweat that’s produced and how the skin underneath your breasts is looking.”
She adds that if you notice either excessive sweating or skin rashes, spots and broken skin, then you should consult a doctor who can prescribe a cream to clear up any rashes or determine whether there’s a hormonal imbalance.
How can you tackle underboob sweat?
“There are ways to tackle underboob sweat that are completely natural and will significantly reduce any discomfort,” says Marie. “Consider the bra and top you intend on wearing and whether it’ll help keep your cleavage cool. Opt for loose-fitting, breathable cotton fabrics that help prevent any sweat from becoming trapped.”
Marie adds that cornflour is a surprisingly good home remedy for underboob sweat, as it is super-fine and absorbing and can “soak up excess sweat and help keep your skin dry and comfortable”.
“However, while a good short-term solution, this won’t help in preventing rashes or skin discomfort, so if you are more prone to such skin issues, then consider baby powder instead,” she advises.
What products or items are good for dealing with underboob sweat?
The first step to tackling underboob sweat is to always make sure the bra you are wearing is the right type for you. “Full support bras or even push-up bras keep your breasts from laying on your chest wall, resulting in less chance for the breast and chest skin to rub and cause sweating,” says Marie.
“Ideally, cotton or soft lace bras are best for being breathable, as opposed to synthetic materials that don’t allow sweat to evaporate.”
Marie adds that alcohol-based wipes can be a great addition as they help close your pores to reduce sweating. “Such wipes are also efficient in keeping the skin clean meaning if you do tend to sweat, it shouldn’t smell too strongly,” she says.
According to Marie, panty liners are also a good way to absorb boob sweat and keep you feeling fresh.
“They’re thin enough to be almost invisible and can be placed directly inside your bra to help soak up sweat and prevent stains from forming on your clothes.”
So there you have it: everything you need to have underboob-sweat-free summer. Something we all truly deserve.
Image: Getty