Toners. It’s a word that’s often bandied about in skincare but still, the Stylist beauty team is often asked: “what exactly is a toner?” Growing up, toners may have formed a part of your three-step routine: cleanse, tone and moisturise – but as we learn more about skincare and the need for things like retinol, vitamin C and SPF, toners may have fallen out of your skincare rotation. Previously, toners were associated with drying formulas that stung the face upon application. But now, brands have created formulas that address a multitude of skin concerns. From toners that exfoliate and brighten to options that hydrate and mop up excess sebum, there’s one for every skin issue.

In fact, there are so many that have shot up to cult status within the skincare industry in recent years – just look at REN’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic and Pixi’s Glow Tonic. But still, the question remains: what are toners? What do they do? And are they even necessary in a skincare routine? Here, aesthetician Dr Nina Bal runs through everything we should know about toners.

What exactly is a face toner? “A toner is a fast-acting liquid that delivers the skin a quick hit of hydration, can chemically exfoliate the skin and removes any last traces of dirt, grime and impurities stuck in your pores.” What are the benefits of a toner? “Toners have many benefits, including refreshing the skin, chemical exfoliation, tightening the pores, restoring the skins pH balance, adding a layer of protection and hydration, to even preventing ingrown hairs.” Where does a toner fit into your skincare routine?

“You should use toner after washing your face, and before using serum or moisturising. You should soak a reusable cotton pad with the toner and sweep across your face and neck, avoiding the eyes.”

Which skin types are best suited to face toners? “There are a range of different skin toners on the market for every skin type. Face toners have come a long way since the dehydrating astringents made to control oily skin and now contain all kinds different ingredients to be gentler and support all skin types.” Is face toner an optional step? “The right one, when used correctly can greatly improve your skin. So I would say it is a necessary step.” What ingredients should we look for in a toner? “You should look for toners with antioxidants and hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Toners that also contain natural exfoliants, like lactic acid, are great for brightening the skin. For oily skin, I would recommend a salicylic acid-based toner.”

