As effective as vitamin A is, some forms can cause dryness or irritation – and it can be difficult to formulate with. But hydroxypinacolone retinoate (HPR) is changing the game.
OK, bear with us here. We know that hydroxypinacolone retinoate is more than a mouthful to say both out loud and in your head, which is why it’s often abbreviated to HPR (it’s also known by the trade name Granactive Retinoid). However, it’s something we think is worth knowing about, whether or not you’re into skincare.
It’s no secret that vitamin A is one of the industry’s most loved, studied and proven ingredients, but it’s also one that a lot of people are still wary of using.
Vitamin A is effective at accelerating skin cell turnover which, over time, smooths fine lines, enhances skin texture and helps to correct dark spots and pigmentation.
Despite the known efficacy of vitamin A – it’s not considered the gold standard for no reason – it’s an ingredient that has to be incorporated into your routine slowly to ensure skin can acclimatise to it and, no matter how careful you are, it can also cause irritation and dryness.
However, as Harley Street’s Dr Sam Bunting explains, HPR is here to change the game and it’s an ingredient that’s got the skin community very excited.
Here, we’ve broken down the vital, need-to-know information about HPR, then keep scrolling to discover the very best skincare products that contain it.
What is HPR?
“HPR is a next-generation retinoid that harnesses excellent efficacy – it’s the over-the-counter version of tretinoin (which is only available on prescription) and has a much-improved irritation profile compared to other older, cosmetic-grade retinoids,” explains Dr Bunting.
“It’s also got superior stability, meaning that your product will remain active while it’s sitting on your bathroom shelf. This is very important because a clinical study, which looked at 12 different cosmetic-grade retinoids, demonstrated anywhere from 0-80% decrease in the amount of retinoid actually in the bottle after six months on the shelf,” she says.
So in short, products containing HPR are able to stay active for longer, therefore will deliver the promised results until the bottle is empty, instead of slowly degrading over time.
How does HPR work?
“It can bind directly to retinoid receptors inside skin cells to switch on or alter gene expression, leading to the production of new proteins, like collagen,” says Dr Bunting. “Sounds confusing, but it essentially means the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles improves, and it can speed up cell turnover, which makes your skin more even toned, unclog pores and improve blood supply to the skin.”
Why is HPR becoming more common in skincare now?
“I think it’s because it doesn’t require a chemical reaction – known scientifically as enzymatic conversion – to be active, like other types of vitamin A do. Instead, it’s ready to go,” explains Dr Bunting. “It also doesn’t require expensive encapsulation, which are techniques used to try to prevent [retinoids] from oxidising and breaking down, thus becoming ineffective, which both retinol or retinaldehyde need.
“Additionally, HPR is more effective while also being more gentle compared to other retinoids. That makes it a brilliant starter retinoid. It can also be used with great effect on delicate areas like the eye area or neck. Retinoids are highly beneficial in those areas, but consumers often struggle to tolerate them so using HPR makes it easier,” she adds.
What skin types is HPR best for?
“I believe it’s helpful for all skin types, but it’s especially good for those with sensitive skin or those who perhaps have had negative experiences in the past with retinoids. Start with 2% HPR and allow yourself time to become tolerant to it,” advises Dr Bunting. “After three months of use, if you like the benefits, consider levelling up to 5% HPR to maximise radiance.”
The best HPR skincare products to buy
Dr Sam’s Flawless Nightly Pro
Dr Sam’s most powerful serum to date, it combines 0.5% HPR with niacinamide and bakuchiol at the optimum strengths in order to remove guesswork and prevent worry about clashing ingredients.
ELF Skin Youth Boosting Advanced Night Retinoid Serum
A potent formula that harnesses the power of hyaluronic acid alongside a unique multi-antioxidant complex that promises to brighten skin and protect it against environmental damage.
Shop ELF Skin Youth Boosting Advanced Night Retinoid Serum at Beauty Bay, £22
Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Serum
Lightweight but powerful, Pacifica’s serum uses HPR alongside moisture-boosting mushrooms for brighter, more radiant skin that looks and feels more hydrated.
Shop Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Serum at Cult Beauty, £22
Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum
Combining HPR with squalane, a moisturising agent and antioxidant, and beta-glucan, a polysaccharide that works by attracting moisture to the skin, makes for a product that encourages smoother-looking skin.
Shop Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum at LookFantastic, £89
The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% in Squalane
One of The Ordinary’s most loved products, this water-free retinoid serum helps to keep skin clear, smooth and looking more refined. Ideal for breakout-prone types, it’s also incredible value for money.
Shop The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% in Squalane at Cult Beauty, £10.70
Oskia Super-R Retinoid Sleep Serum Capsules
With 0.5% HPR, vitamin C and vitamin E, these single use capsules (which are made from seaweed, are biodegradable and compostable) contain just the right amount of product to help ensure skin stays firm, plump and clear.
Shop Oskia Super-R Retinoid Sleep Serum Capsules at Oskia Skincare, £75
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
An incredibly potent formula, we’d advise it for seasoned retinoid users. Alongside HPR, it’s formulated with a blue-green algae blend, white honey and and cactus extract to help soothe and even out the complexion.
Shop Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum at Cult Beauty, £70
