There’s no denying that there are a lot of different facial tools available these days. From jade rollers to various LED gadgets , there’s a whole world out there – and it’s only getting bigger thanks to increased demand in at-home devices while we’re in lockdown .

The internet’s latest obsession? Ice therapy, which translates as using ice cold tools on your face, specifically around your eyes, to help increase blood circulation and to decrease puffiness. But does it actually work and what are the best tools to use? We asked the experts and here’s what you need to know.

What are puffy eyes and what causes them?



First things first: knowing what puffy eyes are and how they occur is always important. As Dr Elizabeth Hawkes, oculoplastic and ophthalmic surgeon explains: “Puffy eyes typically present as mild swelling of the upper and lower eyelid. They are sometimes accompanied by itchy eyes, watery eyes, and itching of the eyelid skin,” she says. “They tend to be caused by a variety of factors, such as lack of sleep, allergies, nasal congestion and dehydration.”

Dr Barbara Kubicka, founder of ClinicBe concurs, adding that ageing can also cause puffiness. “Muscles around the eyes are weaker with age and not so efficient in pumping lymph out,” she explains. “Sleeping in a warm room or using aggressive products around the eyes at night can cause puffiness too, as can general inflammation of our system like bad diet, alcohol or smoking, and finally tiredness and time spent in front of the screen causes exhaustion of muscles and irritation of the skin.”