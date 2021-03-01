Countless celebrities have sung the praises of iS Clinical’s science-first skincare products. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand.
When we hear a celebrity praise a beauty product, our ears slightly prick up. As people with access to the best of the best, a genuine recommendation from celebs tends to come with a lot of weight. So, we were near enough sold when we heard one brand crop up time and time again.
iS Clinical is a huge hit among celebrities, counting Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Alba, January Jones, Laura Harrier, Lucy Hale, Camila Mendes and Phoebe Tonkin as fans of the brand.
In fact, Huntington-Whiteley praised iS Clinical’s Super Serum Advance+, £74, in a skincare routine video on her YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, January Jones has spoken about the brand in many interviews and a few products even made an appearance when she shared her skincare collection on Instagram.
Alongside celebrities, numerous skincare experts also sing the brand’s praises, including celebrity facialists Shani Darden and Candace Marino (also known as ‘The LA Facialist’).
So what’s all the fuss about? Founded in 2002 by Bryan Johns and Alex Call, iS Clinical is a pharmaceutical brand that uses hard science to create its skincare formulations. It has a team of world-renowned pharmacologists and physicians who work on the products and while it’s on the pricier end of the skincare spectrum, it’s praised for its ingredients-first ethos.
The brand believes in a four-step approach to your skincare routine: cleanse, treat, hydrate and protect. On the products’ INCI lists, you’ll find some of the industry’s most praised ingredients, think vitamins C and E, ceramides and plant-derived actives. It also categorises its products into skin concerns, such as acne, hyperpigmentation and rosacea, to help you know which products are best suited to your skin type. Even the fuss-free packaging gives its products a serious, clinical feel.
In fact, due to being a clinical brand, you won’t find iS Clinical products on your local high street. The products are available at appointed practitioners or stockists, such as aestheticians, dermatologists and medical spas, as well as authorised online retailers. In the UK, those online retailers are Face the Future, Skin City, Dermacare Direct and Victoria Health.
Eager to try the brand yourself? Here, we round up its bestsellers.
iS Clinical products to try
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
This lightweight cleansing gel was formulated with even the most sensitive of skin types in mind. It’s developed with mild resurfacing ingredients that cleanse the skin without stripping it.
iS Clinical Active Serum
The brand’s bestseller, this serum contains 2% willow bark extract, a source of salicylic acid, to decongest pores and treat acne. It also has a blend of non-irritant exfoliants to reduce hyperpigmentation and keep skin soft.
iS Clinical Super Serum Advance+
A favourite of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, this serum contains 15% l-ascorbic acid (vitamin C) to treat hyperpigmentation and encourages collagen products in the skin, which lends itself to effective skin healing.
Shop iS Clinical Super Serum Advance+ at Face the Future, £74
iS Clinical Hydra Cool Serum
Just like the name suggests, this clever formula calms and comforts distressed, irritated or sunburnt skin. It contains a blend of powerful antioxidants to protect skin, as well as hydrating vitamin B5.
iS Clinical Sheald Recovery Balm
Another formula that soothes irritated and uncomfortable skin, this rich, nourishing balm is packed with ceramides that work to build the skin’s barrier function.
Shop iS Clinical Sheald Recovery Balm at Face the Future, £52
iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+
Great for those with rosacea, cystic acne or mild scarring, this serum contains 15% l-ascorbic acid (vitamin C) to brighten skin. It also contains 1% retinol and olive leaf extract, which act as antioxidants to shield skin against damaging environmental factors.
Shop iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ at Face the Future, £72
