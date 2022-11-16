“Eyelids are a common location for contact dermatitis, which, in turn, can result in dry eyelids because the skin in this area is delicate, so it’s very important to keep the area clean. Bacteria and particles from your make-up can seep into your eyes, which can lead to irritation, discomfort and potential eye infections. These infections can cause itchiness and redness and they should be treated right away,” says Dr Hawkes.

However, bear in mind that this won’t necessarily happen the one night you fall asleep in a full face. But, if you are consistently not cleansing your make-up away, especially around your eyes, there’s a chance you’ll run into bacteria-based trouble in the long run.

“Your chances of getting blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelid) can also be increased by wearing your make-up to bed. This starts with a build-up of debris and bacteria around the base of the lashes. The eyelids are unique and, in between our eyelashes, we have tiny glands called meibomian – tiny oil glands that line the margin of the eyelids. Over time, these can get clogged up and lead to lash loss. A sty can also occur when the eyelid gland becomes clogged.”