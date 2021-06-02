Isle of Paradise Self-Tan Face Mist Review: “I don’t usually like fake tan, but this fool-proof product gives the most natural-looking glow”
- Posted by
- Shannon Lawlor
- Published
Finding a facial tanning product that’s easy to use and doesn’t leave streaks is no mean feat, but the new Isle of Paradise Self-Tan Face Mists really deliver.
I would like to preface this review by saying that I really don’t like fake tan. Body formulas tend to be messy, time-consuming and almost always leave me with streaks, while facial tans either dry my skin out, turn my hairline orange or develop into some sort of mottled mess.
My vendetta against bottled tan for the body has never really bothered me too much, given that for the majority of the year, I’m wrapped up in jumpers and jeans. When it comes to my face, however, I can’t deny that I see the appeal in looking sun-kissed, glowing and radiant all year long.
But, despite being a beauty journalist whose job it is to try every new product that comes my way (and yes, that includes fake tan), my decade-long quest to find the perfect facial tan has been largely unfruitful. But then, a couple of weeks ago, Isle of Paradise’s new Self-Tan Face Mists, £15.95 each, dropped on my desk and everything changed.
I am a self-confessed lazy girl when it comes to my beauty routine, liking to keep things as fuss-free and easy as possible. From past experiences (of which I have had a lot), I can safely say that there has never been anything fuss-free about facial tanning. I have tried drops designed to be added to moisturisers, slap-them-on-and-go tinted lotions, opulent gradual-tanning oils and even sprays developed to be misted over make-up. And while all of the aforementioned options sound great in theory, in practise they have proved time-consuming, and the results have never been convincing enough to make me want to reach for them again.
So when two new Isle of Paradise Self-Tan Face Mists came into my possession, it’s needless to say I wasn’t particularly excited. To start with, both of the products are bi-phase (which means they need shaking before use) and thus require a smidge more unwanted effort. Then we move onto the fact there are two different formulas available to choose between: Day Dew, to be used first-thing in the morning after SPF and before make-up, and Night Glow, which can be used in the evening, after you’ve finished your skincare routine. As someone that doesn’t like too much fuss, having to choose between two products that aim to do the same thing threw me off. However, as I read more into the ingredients lists, my interest piqued, and I decided to give them both a test drive.
I started off trialling Day Dew, as it contains lower levels of the tanning agent, DHA, to make it appealing to fake tan novices and those who prefer a subtle glow. I spritzed four sprays onto my face after applying my daily SPF and rubbed it in with my hands (being sure to wash them thoroughly immediately afterwards). Just a few hours later, I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and realised I looked noticeably more radiant and that my skin had a very subtle change in depth of tone. Afterwards, I applied the same four spritzes every other day to keep things topped up nicely.
If you ask me, however, the real MVP is Night Glow. At first, the higher levels of DHA felt intimidating, so I started by applying just three spritzes and very quickly blending with a clean make-up brush to avoid orange palms. After just one application, believe me when I say I woke up looking like a new woman – one who looked as though she had spent a week relaxing on the beach. I looked well-rested and glowing, and my skin felt silky-soft and smooth. I continued to use Night Glow every other evening for one week, adjusting the amount of sprays to how much of a glow-boost I wanted – and I am never looking back.
Both of the products are surprisingly fool-proof thanks to their super-fine mist and the fact they can be easily blended with hands or a brush. On top of that, they don’t contain any guide colour, meaning they won’t ruin your pillow cases and are suitable for every skin tone. Above all, they deliver a natural-looking radiance and health to the skin that I have honestly never experienced from any other facial tan. Trust me, if I can get on board with a tanning product, anybody can.
Isle of Paradise Day Dew Self-Tan Face Mist
Containing both vitamin C and rosemary leaf oil to deliver antioxidant protection, Day Dew can be used in the morning or throughout the day as a refreshing pick-me-up.
Isle of Paradise Day Dew Self-Tan Face Mist, £15.95 at Boots
Isle of Paradise Night Glow Self-Tan Face Mist
Compared to Day Dew, Night Glow contains higher levels of DHA for those who want to achieve a deeper glow. It also has soothing and hydrating benefits thanks to hyaluronic acid, jasmine oil and argan oil, so skin looks and feels plumped and nourished come morning.
Isle of Paradise Night Glow Self-Tan Face Mist, £15.95 at Boots
Images: Isle of Paradise/Shannon Lawlor