I am a self-confessed lazy girl when it comes to my beauty routine, liking to keep things as fuss-free and easy as possible. From past experiences (of which I have had a lot), I can safely say that there has never been anything fuss-free about facial tanning. I have tried drops designed to be added to moisturisers, slap-them-on-and-go tinted lotions, opulent gradual-tanning oils and even sprays developed to be misted over make-up. And while all of the aforementioned options sound great in theory, in practise they have proved time-consuming, and the results have never been convincing enough to make me want to reach for them again.

So when two new Isle of Paradise Self-Tan Face Mists came into my possession, it’s needless to say I wasn’t particularly excited. To start with, both of the products are bi-phase (which means they need shaking before use) and thus require a smidge more unwanted effort. Then we move onto the fact there are two different formulas available to choose between: Day Dew, to be used first-thing in the morning after SPF and before make-up, and Night Glow, which can be used in the evening, after you’ve finished your skincare routine. As someone that doesn’t like too much fuss, having to choose between two products that aim to do the same thing threw me off. However, as I read more into the ingredients lists, my interest piqued, and I decided to give them both a test drive.