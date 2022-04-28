First, there was glass skin: the glowing, luminescent skincare trend that originated in South Korea. Used to create a mirror-like shine on the high points of the face, glass skin swept through social media – the #glassskin hashtag currently has over 386 million views on TikTok.

Next came dolphin skin – almost indecipherable from glass skin besides the fact that it uses make-up to affect a firm, glossy texture. Cult beauty buys such as the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter and Glossier Futuredew have been hailed as go-to items for dolphin skin.

Now, there’s jello skin: