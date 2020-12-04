JLo Beauty: everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez’s skincare line
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Jennifer Lopez has unveiled her skincare brand, JLo Beauty. Here’s everything you need to know, including its surprise star ingredient.
Jennifer Lopez has finally unveiled her beauty brand JLo Beauty.
The Maid in Manhattan actor has spent the last few months dropping hints of what’s to come on her new brand’s Instagram account, which included a selfie with her mum and her impressive Christmas tree.
While we were kept hanging in anticipation, we took a guess at what was to come but now Lopez has revealed the seven skincare products that make up her first product drop.
It makes sense that Lopez’s brand involves skincare. Alongside her long list of incredible career achievements, the entrepreneur is also known for her glowing skin.
The brand, which launches officially on 12 December, aims to supply products regardless of age, with its brand tagline: “beauty has no expiration date”.
In the line-up, there’s:
- That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum
- That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask
- That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer
- That Blockbuster Wonder Cream
- That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser
- That Fresh Take Eye Cream
- That Star Filter Complexion Booster
In a video posted on the brand’s Instagram page, Lopez speaks about the decision to create her own skincare brand, explaining: “For years, the number one question that I have been asked is: what do I do for my skin? People want to know and so I felt like almost an obligation to put it in a bottle and say: ‘okay, this is what I do to my skin’.”
As for the ingredients, Lopez reveals that her go-to is something sitting in your kitchen cupboard: olive oil.
“I’m a big olive oil person so for me, that would be a basis of something that we could start with as far as formulations and things like that,” she says in the video during a product development meeting.
Speaking to camera, she adds: “I’ve tried everything. I’ve tried drugstore products and I’ve tried the most expensive products. What I went back to was basically secrets my mum told me when I was young. How olive oil was kind of a cure all for your hair, your skin, your nails, your body – you know? It was like nature’s magic ingredient. That’s the thing that makes that natural glow.”
As for the packaging, Lopez mentions in her behind-the-scenes video that she wanted JLo Beauty to look luxurious. Each product comes in luxe-looking gold packaging.
While she describes the products as “affordable” she is yet to reveal full prices but watch this space.
JLo Beauty launches on 12 December on jlobeauty.com.
Main image: Getty