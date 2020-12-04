Jennifer Lopez has finally unveiled her beauty brand JLo Beauty.

The Maid in Manhattan actor has spent the last few months dropping hints of what’s to come on her new brand’s Instagram account, which included a selfie with her mum and her impressive Christmas tree.

While we were kept hanging in anticipation, we took a guess at what was to come but now Lopez has revealed the seven skincare products that make up her first product drop.

It makes sense that Lopez’s brand involves skincare. Alongside her long list of incredible career achievements, the entrepreneur is also known for her glowing skin.